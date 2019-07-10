Four held in Better Hope moneychanger, daughter’s murder … one says girl killed ‘because she see meh face’

The arrest of four men for the murder of moneychanger Aaron Latchman, and his 18-year-old daughter has reportedly given investigators a clearer insight into the attack, from careful planning to callous execution.

Police said that three of suspects who have criminal records, are from Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; Agricola, East Bank Demerara; and East Ruimveldt.

One of them was reportedly convicted for robbing two moneychangers some three years ago. He was released pending appeal.

The fourth man is a taxi driver whose car was used as the getaway vehicle.

The car, Toyota Premio, PNN 1642, was recovered last Saturday in D’Urban Backlands. Investigators also recovered a false number plate, licence number PVV 5130.

Police are convinced that robbery was the sole motive.

A source refuted reports that a businessman was implicated in the killing.

The detained taxi driver has reportedly told police that the three men had borrowed his car.

Last week Wednesday, (the day before the attack) the suspects allegedly asked him to take them to North Better Hope.

On arrival, the trio allegedly exited the vehicle and returned shortly after.

Investigators believe that because of the area in which Latchman’s house is located, the men were unable to approach their victims’ home while wearing masks.

At around 15.00 hrs last Thursday, the gunmen reportedly waited nearby.

They pounced when the moneychanger drove up, entered his yard and locked his gate.

According to reports, one of the gunmen entered the house and shot 18-year-old Arianna Latchman.

He reportedly said that he shot the teen “because she see meh face.”

Meanwhile, another accomplice attacked Mr. Latchman, and the two struggled while the gunman reportedly dropped his firearm.

The one who shot Mr. Latchman’s daughter allegedly came to his aid and shot the moneychanger.

The killers then escaped with a bag containing a substantial sum of cash.

Warheads retrieved from the slain father and daughter confirmed that the killers had used pistols.

A postmortem indicated that Mr. Latchman sustained multiple gunshot injuries, while his daughter sustained a single gunshot injury. The funeral service for father and daughter is to be held today.