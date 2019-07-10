Family had no clue teen used to gamble

Family members of both the suspect and the victim are still in shock over the fight between two friends which resulted in one being fatally stabbed on Sunday, during an altercation over a $500 gambling debt.

Dead is Mervin Squires, 21, of Lot 52 First Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

The suspect has been identified as a Providence, East Bank Demerara youth, Shawn Haynes, 17, known as ‘Nice Boy.’ The incident allegedly took place at Fourth Street, Golden Grove, EBD.

Reports indicated that the youths were gambling around 11:00 hrs when a fight broke out over $500 that the teen claimed Squires owed him. He allegedly stabbed Squires to the left side with an ice-pick.

According to reports, ‘Nice Boy’ reportedly whipped out a large knife and stabbed Squires again in the left side.

Squires was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The father of the suspect said, “Shawn is not known to be an aggressive person. He’s very nice; actually that is why they call him ‘Nice Boy’. I don’t know why he was walking around with a weapon.”

Haynes’s father went on to admit to his son being in company of bad friends. However, he does not know about them being on the wrong side of the law.

“I know that he does ‘lime’ with some bad boys but I never had problem with him or heard him being in any trouble. I would always talk to him about his company and is now after this story, I know he does gamble.”

According to the older Haynes his son had recently gained a job at Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and was supposed to commence working yesterday. He claimed that the situation has placed Haynes in a stressful mode as he’s still uncertain as to how the ordeal took place.

The suspect was handed over to ranks that had arrived at the scene of the crime by his mother ,the very day of the incident.

According to an eyewitness, “All of them were good friends. It didn’t call for that. I see when he pull out the big knife and I was like ‘Boy put away the knife and done this stupid story.’”

The eyewitness recounted that when Haynes was arrested he sat in the police van with his hands on his head in distress.