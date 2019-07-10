Death of taxi driver in Essequibo lock ups Family willing to accept $28M settlement from police without court action

The family of the taxi driver, who was found dead in the lockups of the Suddie Police Station in Essequibo, has expressed a willingness to accept a $28 million settlement from the Guyana Police Force, (GPF) as compensation for their loss.

Attorney -at- law, Anil Nandlall, who is representing the family of the deceased Lallbachan Bachan, of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, has written to Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, suggesting an amicable course of settlement. The lawyer has since filed legal proceedings against the State.

In his letter to the Top Cop, Nandlall noted, “I am of the considered view and persuaded that the death of the deceased resulted from the actions or omission of the Guyana Police Force. I have so advised my client who has firmly instructed me to institute civil legal proceedings seeking compensation for the wrongful death of the deceased.”

Nandlall noted further that given the recent settlement of $28M being granted to the relatives of a deceased who was wrongfully killed by members of the Guyana Police Force, the Bachan clan is not opposed to collecting that sum as compensation.

“Should the Force be so inclined, my client is not opposed to exploring a similar amicable course,” the lawyer concluded in his letter.

In addition to the Police Commissioner, letters were also dispersed to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for a full investigation to be launched into the matter and to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for an inquest.

The sudden death of a 39-year-old taxi driver, who died in the Suddie Police Station lockup last week, has raised a number of questions amongst the residents of the Maria’s Lodge community.

Based on reports reaching this publication, the now dead man was taken into police custody last Friday, after two arrest warrants were served on him for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man’s lifeless body was discovered in the Suddie Police Station lockups about 06:10h yesterday. It was certified dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital.

According to police, the body bore no marks of violence. Family members of the man are claiming, however, that there were marks of violence on the body of the deceased.