Bisram’s mother acquitted of attempting to pervert the course of justice

The mother of US-based businessman and murder accused, Marcus Bisram, has been acquitted of the attempt to obstruct the course of justice charge.

Sharmilla Inderjali, of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was acquitted yesterday before Magistrate Alex Moore who is presiding over the Springlands Magistrate’s Court in Corentyne, Berbice. Inderjali was found not guilty after a no -case submission presented by her attorney Sanjeev Datadin was upheld by the Court.

Inderjali had been accused of willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice between Thursday June 1, 2017 and Friday, June 30, 2017 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

She is accused of requesting Zubir Ally to give false evidence before a Magistrate in the preliminary inquiry of the murder committed on Faiyaz Narinedatt at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court. Her son, Marcus Bisram, is accused of the murder.

The woman had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $50,000 bail. Inderjali was also arrested in October 2017 for attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the murder PI for Faiyaz Narinedatt. She reportedly attempted to persuade witnesses to recant their stories. She was questioned and released on $100,000 bail.

Bisram’s mother was also previously charged for attempting to suppress evidence by offering a $4M bribe to one of the detectives attached to the Major Crimes Unit, at Eve Leary, police headquarters.

It was reported that she turned up at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). She and Maryanne Lionel, 25, a bank teller attached to Republic Bank, also of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were arrested during a sting operation.

They appeared before the Chief Magistrate and were charged for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.