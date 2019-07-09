Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs encouraged U-16 Boxers for possible National Selection

Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

The GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing Championship, which climaxed with the finals last Sunday, included four exhibition bouts on Night two between some of the Boxers who are preparing for next month’s Caribbean Schoolboy Championships.
Guyana will host the fourth edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Championship from August 16 to 18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Former Boxer Clive Atwell, who fought for the WBC featherweight title in 2014 and is now a Coach, informed that for the last three weekends the Caribbean Schoolboys Championships hopefuls were encamped at the National Gymnasium where he, Lennox Daniels, Clifton Moore and Sebert Blake work with the young Boxers during various training drills.
“The Boxers come in at 16:00hrs on Friday and training commences at 17:00hrs, while on Saturday we have a morning and an afternoon session before closing off on Sunday morning,” said Atwell, a 2007 Pan American Games Bronze Medallist in the bantamweight division.
The 30-year-old Atwell explained that because the Basketball teams from Kwakwani who are participating in the National School’s Basketball Championships were accommodated at the Gymnasium last weekend, there was no training session held.
“The final team should be selected about two weeks before the Championships and we (GBA) are encouraging all clubs with U-16 Boxers to send them to the Camp for possible selection to the Guyana team.” (Sean Devers)

