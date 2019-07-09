Sentencing further deferred for gold band snatcher

Sentencing has been further deferred for a father of two who admitted to pulling off a woman’s gold band to obtain money to take care of his children.

Jason Thomas, 26, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Damion Bess who will impose his sentence. The magistrate yesterday adjourned the matter so that a probation officer can report on the attitude of the defendant.

On the first occasion, the court heard that on June 22, 2019 at Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, he stole a gold band valued at $120,000 from Clareann Rambarran.

The matter was put on hold until yesterday so that the prosecutor could present details on previous charges the defendant had. The requested details were provided to the court; however, Thomas made a plea of mitigation with caused the magistrate to ask the probation officer to provide a report on his attitude.

The matter was adjourned until July 19, 2019 for the probation report and sentencing.

On the day in question at about 13:10hrs, Rambarran was walking along Regent Street, and while at the intersection with Wellington Street, Thomas walked up alongside her and held onto her right arm. He then pulled off her gold band and attempted to run away. However, Rambarran’s sister, who was with her, raised an alarm.

Police ranks on patrol in the area at the time responded and were able to apprehend Thomas.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the charge and offered to explain his actions. According to him, on the day in question, as soon as he woke up his ‘children mother’ started complaining about their finances for the kids.

“She de just speeding me head, your worship, and she tell me she will have the police arrest me to pay child support. This is my first offence and I don’t do them things. Everybody does make mistakes in life, but at least the woman get back she band.”