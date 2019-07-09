Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sensitive Council issues will be discussed in camera – City Mayor

Jul 09, 2019 News 0

A motion was passed yesterday by the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown to put restrictions on recordings at statutory meetings by the media as well as council members, and when they could be made.

City Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine

Mayor Ubraj Narine said that, “When it comes to the discussion of sensitive issues, those would be held in camera”, due to the fact that the council discusses the best interest of the people and they cannot totally be excluded.
It was debated on whether council members could record the meetings and what protocols they needed to follow. It was noted that in order to make recordings council members had to seek permission from the ‘chair’ – in this case, the mayor – before proceeding to record.
It was however brought to the mayor’s attention that it seemed unfair that the media and the public were allowed to record whatever they desired, whether it be video or audio, while they had to operate under restrictions.
The mayor said, “For the recording of a meeting you have to ask permission. If a councillor desires to record this meeting, that councillor has to indicate to us… to the Town Clerk and myself, that you have the meeting recorded.”
The objection was raised by councillors that it was unfair for the public to be freely able to record and not the elected councillors.
The mayor replied that according to his knowledge, no recording could be done by the councillors without his permission, but he would seek advice, since he may be wrong.
Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe said according to her recollection, it was before any recording was done that they needed to seek the permission of the chair. However, the elected mayor and councillors will decide if they want the meeting recorded or not.
It was noted that there were times when extremely sensitive issues would be discussed and the media as well as the public would obviously have to be excused, as it was suggested that the sessions be held in camera.
The mayor accepted the suggestion and noted that these discussions will indeed be held in camera, as they could not totally exclude the public from the proceedings, as the main function of the council was to create policies and bylaws in the public’s best interest.

More in this category

Sports

Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs encouraged U-16 Boxers for possible National Selection

Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs...

Jul 09, 2019

The GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing Championship, which climaxed with the finals last Sunday, included four exhibition bouts on Night two between some of the Boxers who are preparing for next...
Read More
McGarrel credits team unity for victory

McGarrel credits team unity for victory

Jul 09, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Rising Stars consolidate at the top with win over Agatash United

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Jul 09, 2019

Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Jul 09, 2019

LGC Executive thankful for support which saved Golf Course from being waterlogged -Open tourney postponed

LGC Executive thankful for support which saved...

Jul 09, 2019

Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched “…competition will remain in Linden”- Promoter

Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched...

Jul 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Complicating the simple

    It is most dangerous when a government takes its own flawed advice seriously. APNU+AFC has found itself in a most complicated... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019