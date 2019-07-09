Sensitive Council issues will be discussed in camera – City Mayor

A motion was passed yesterday by the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown to put restrictions on recordings at statutory meetings by the media as well as council members, and when they could be made.

Mayor Ubraj Narine said that, “When it comes to the discussion of sensitive issues, those would be held in camera”, due to the fact that the council discusses the best interest of the people and they cannot totally be excluded.

It was debated on whether council members could record the meetings and what protocols they needed to follow. It was noted that in order to make recordings council members had to seek permission from the ‘chair’ – in this case, the mayor – before proceeding to record.

It was however brought to the mayor’s attention that it seemed unfair that the media and the public were allowed to record whatever they desired, whether it be video or audio, while they had to operate under restrictions.

The mayor said, “For the recording of a meeting you have to ask permission. If a councillor desires to record this meeting, that councillor has to indicate to us… to the Town Clerk and myself, that you have the meeting recorded.”

The objection was raised by councillors that it was unfair for the public to be freely able to record and not the elected councillors.

The mayor replied that according to his knowledge, no recording could be done by the councillors without his permission, but he would seek advice, since he may be wrong.

Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe said according to her recollection, it was before any recording was done that they needed to seek the permission of the chair. However, the elected mayor and councillors will decide if they want the meeting recorded or not.

It was noted that there were times when extremely sensitive issues would be discussed and the media as well as the public would obviously have to be excused, as it was suggested that the sessions be held in camera.

The mayor accepted the suggestion and noted that these discussions will indeed be held in camera, as they could not totally exclude the public from the proceedings, as the main function of the council was to create policies and bylaws in the public’s best interest.