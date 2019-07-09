Reduction of traffic congestion… Construction of $57M Diamond market, parking lot to begin this week

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is targeting a new parking lot and market place to ease the congestion around the Diamond area, East Bank Demerara.

Currently, the southern area by Demerara Distillers Limited, just before the GuyOil service centre serves as a park for hire cars and a stop for minibuses. It has been proving a dangerous situation for drivers and passengers alike, in addition to congestion, with vehicles reversing and passengers crossing the roadway on a whim.

With the nearby access road to the Diamond and Grove housing schemes a major bottleneck, the new parking area would be seen as one of the measures to reduce congestion.

According to the Ministry, it recently awarded a contract for the construction of a tarmac for the market and parking lot at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Region Four.

The area earmarked is the just north of the GuyOil facilities and east of the current park.

The contract was awarded to Bardon Construction Service for a sum of $57,188,120.

According to the Ministry, works are scheduled to commence this week and is expected to last for approximately four months.

The Defects Liability Period amounts to 12 months after the Letter of Completion by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The project scope entails the construction of a tarmac on the southern side of Demerara Distillers Limited with a length of approximately 125m and width of approximately 65m.

According to the Ministry, the construction will be done in two phases.

Phase I will consist of crusher run while Phase II of the application of asphaltic concrete and possible extension of the tarmac access road to First Avenue, Diamond.

“More so, the tarmac is to be outfitted with concrete and earthen drains, lighting, toilet facilities, and waiting area for passengers.”

According to the Ministry, important to note is that Bardon Construction Service will only be executing Phase I of this project which entails the removal of vegetation from the working area, cleaning of existing culverts, excavation work – depth of 0.8m for a width of 65m and length of 125m, disposal of unsuitable materials off site, ditch excavation, placement of compaction of white sand, construction of concrete drains, bridges and box culverts, installation of lights, toilet facilities, garbage bins and waiting area.

Phase II is scheduled to commence in December.

According to the Ministry, the purpose of the construction of this tarmac is to improve road traffic safety with the reduction in the number/possibility of vehicular crashes occurring within the area.

“Taxi drivers will not be constantly making U-turns or parking near the road edge, or frequently pulling in and out, and obstructing persons from exiting minibuses and walkways.”

The Ministry also explained that the separation of taxi drivers and vendors from motor vehicular traffic will allow for the smooth flow of traffic within that area, especially at peak hours.

“Taxi drivers and vendors can have some form of uniformity and proper working facilities to provide improved services to customers whilst maintaining some level of safety for themselves and the public.”

The Ministry is also contemplating connecting the Diamond scheme with an access road that will help reduce the pressure on the current one.