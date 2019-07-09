Murder suspected as decomposed body of Berbice welder found near camp

Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The body of 34-year-old Yogindra Ramkarran, a welder from Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was found partially decomposed in a clump of bushes near his camp in Pigeon Island, Upper Corentyne River last Wednesday night by co-workers, a short distance from where his work site is located.
A police source who had a chance to view the body, disclosed that it appears that the man was hit or injured in some way to his chest area, resulting in his death. Kaieteur News understands that Ramkarran was imbibing with his co-workers a stone’s throw away from the camp on Tuesday and subsequently ventured to the backdam location.
Sources in Mahdia stated that the co-workers claimed that after they had concluded drinking with Ramkarran they never saw him again. The workers reportedly claimed that they went in search of Ramkarran when they found his body in the clump of bushes near the camp that they were staying and working at. Ramkarran was employed with the owner of a sawmill from Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Meanwhile, the sister of the now dead man, Somawattie Ramkarran, when contacted, relayed that they have not heard from the authorities on where her brother’s body is. She also explained that they are yet to receive a full report on what may have been the cause of death of Ramkarran. The woman stated that her brother has been working with the businessman for the past nine years.
The body is expected to be brought out today, when a post mortem will be conducted.
