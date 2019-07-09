Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder suspected as decomposed body of Berbice welder found near camp

Jul 09, 2019 News 0

The body of 34-year-old Yogindra Ramkarran, a welder from Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was found partially decomposed in a clump of bushes near his camp in Pigeon Island, Upper Corentyne River last Wednesday night by co-workers, a short distance from where his work site is located.

Found dead: Yogindra Ramkarran

A police source who had a chance to view the body, disclosed that it appears that the man was hit or injured in some way to his chest area, resulting in his death. Kaieteur News understands that Ramkarran was imbibing with his co-workers a stone’s throw away from the camp on Tuesday and subsequently ventured to the backdam location.
Sources in Mahdia stated that the co-workers claimed that after they had concluded drinking with Ramkarran they never saw him again. The workers reportedly claimed that they went in search of Ramkarran when they found his body in the clump of bushes near the camp that they were staying and working at. Ramkarran was employed with the owner of a sawmill from Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Meanwhile, the sister of the now dead man, Somawattie Ramkarran, when contacted, relayed that they have not heard from the authorities on where her brother’s body is. She also explained that they are yet to receive a full report on what may have been the cause of death of Ramkarran. The woman stated that her brother has been working with the businessman for the past nine years.
The body is expected to be brought out today, when a post mortem will be conducted.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs encouraged U-16 Boxers for possible National Selection

Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs...

Jul 09, 2019

The GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing Championship, which climaxed with the finals last Sunday, included four exhibition bouts on Night two between some of the Boxers who are preparing for next...
Read More
McGarrel credits team unity for victory

McGarrel credits team unity for victory

Jul 09, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Rising Stars consolidate at the top with win over Agatash United

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Jul 09, 2019

Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Jul 09, 2019

LGC Executive thankful for support which saved Golf Course from being waterlogged -Open tourney postponed

LGC Executive thankful for support which saved...

Jul 09, 2019

Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched “…competition will remain in Linden”- Promoter

Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched...

Jul 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Complicating the simple

    It is most dangerous when a government takes its own flawed advice seriously. APNU+AFC has found itself in a most complicated... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019