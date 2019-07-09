Motorcyclist dies in Vlissengen Road smash-up

A 28-year-old biker lost his life in the wee hours yesterday, after he collided with a car in the vicinity of the Ministry of Agriculture on Vlissengen Road.

Dead is Stephon Beckles, of 2104 Guyhoc Park Georgetown. His friend Kevin Andy, 22, of 48 Perry Street, Tucville, who was the pillion rider, sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses said that around 00:30hrs yesterday, Beckles, who was riding motorcycle, CH9859, was proceeding south along the eastern lane of Vlissengen Road, at a fast rate of speed, when he collided with motorcar PTT2510, which was proceeding north along the western lane.

The police report states that the motorcycle rider ended up in the latter lane and collided head-on with the car.

As a result of the collision, Beckles along with the pillion rider, fell onto the road, and they both received injuries to the head, arms and other parts of the body. Andy, still conscious, was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is presently receiving medical attention.

Beckles, who was in an unconscious state, was also taken to the GPHC, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar, whose name was not given. He was found to be above the prescribed limit, and is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.