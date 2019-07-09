McGarrel credits team unity for victory

Santos FC skipper Bevney McGarrel said playing as a unit was mainly responsible for his team’s victory in the final of the Guyana Football Federation KFC National U20 Independence Cup which culminated at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence on Sunday.

Santos FC of Georgetown came back from one goal down to beat Dynamic FC of East Coast Demerara 3-1 to take the title with goals from Orin Moore, Ronaldo Rodrigues and Stephen Reynolds.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the contest, McGarrel said that despite being one goal down 12 minutes into the game, after Julius Hamilton put Dynamic FC ahead, he was confident they would have recovered and take the title.

“They went ahead early in the game, but I was always positive my players would have recovered well, we had just started to get into our strides and my team mates live up to expectations.”

Even before the contest started, McGarrel stated that he was certain of a win. “After we would have won the semi final encounter, our players were positive of pulling this one off. It was a great game for us and we played well and supported each other.”

He credited the opposition for their effort, adding that they are one of the outstanding teams in the tournament. “They played well and credit must go to them, but it was the hard work and determination of our players that saw us through. “It’s a great feeling to win and it’s not just about turning up and playing, it’s important to adopt a never say die attitude and work hard for your victory.”

McGarrel’s opposite number, Samuel Adonis, thanked the Almighty for the strength and courage. He pointed out that his players took it for granted after his team took the lead and relaxed somewhat at times and Santos capitalised.

“There was no doubt that Santos were the better team on the day. They took the opportunities and put the ball at the back of net. They attacked better than us and took their chances so hats off to them.”

Adonis, who made a number of fine saves to deny the opposition, stated that it was a wonderful tournament and thanked the sponsors and GFF, adding that he is looking forward to the senior league on the East Coast. (Zaheer Mohamed)