Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Held under the auspices of the Linden Table Tennis Steering Committee (LTTSC), sanctioned by the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and sponsored by the Ministry of Education (MOE) Allied Arts Unit and Roger Bishop, the LTTSC fifth annual August holiday table tennis training camp for beginners and intermediate players got off to a fantastic start with over 25 young and enthusiastic student athletes from Primary schools in the region participating.

Aimed at orienting new students to the game and developing the talents of current players, it follows on the heels of the just concluded National Sports Commission (NSC), GTTA, MOE teachers’ 12 hours table tennis training and certification programme.

The camp which has now become an incubator for orienting new students to the game of table tennis in the region, forms part of a holistic approach between the LTTSC, the GTTA, NSC and MOE working together to establish the sport in a structured manner.

Scheduled for the 8th to the 19th of July 2019 at the Mackenzie High School auditorium, the camp starts daily from 10:00hrs and concludes at 13:30hrs.

The camp has been yielding tremendous success, unearthing and developing new talents the likes of Ebo McNeil who recently secured a silver medal in the boys’ 11years and under category at the recently concluded 2019 National Mini Cadet and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis and is a product of the camp and a player coached by Shavin Greene.

Additionally, the programme among others has assisted in to reinvigorating the base of older players resulting in teams and players representing the mining town in localised national competitions and players the likes of Shavin Greene, Maurice Cummings, Raynor Anderson and Shaquille John representing Guyana in international competitions including the US Open Team championships.

The course is being conducted by International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) level one certified coach and LTTSC General Secretary Shavin Greene along with ITTF certified coach and President of the LTTSC Howard James and Maurice Cummings; recently certified ITTF level one coach and umpire.

Interested parents and players can contact Shavin Greene on 682-8835, Maurice Cummings on 602-2082 and Howard James on 660 4028.