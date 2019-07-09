LGC Executive thankful for support which saved Golf Course from being waterlogged -Open tourney postponed

Phenomenal, commendable and spontaneous support from Grounds staff Avinash Persaud, Barney, Budhu and Mahgo, who worked tirelessly from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. led by Club President Aleem Hussain on Saturday July 6, in addition to ready and willing contribution of a powerful water-pump from Padmawattie Joree and her son Sachin, as well as several other LGC supporters saved the day and the season for the Lusignan Golf Course.

In Guyana, the rainy season is the Achilles heel of every outdoor sporting organisation, with a total shutdown of some facilities for anywhere between one to three months when the torrential rains come. That used to be the norm at the Lusignan Golf Course, until the Executive elected to office in December 2017, headed by President Aleem Hussain, determined that things would be positively different. From January 2018 until June 2019, the LGC boasted almost 18 months of uninterrupted golf until the week of July 1, 2019.

In fact, from Monday July 1 and for every day until Friday, torrential downpours resulted in all the fairways at the LGC being under water which threatened to leave the land water-logged if not removed speedily. The contagious indomitable spirit of President Hussain fired the Grounds staff and a willing cast of old and new supporters, with an attitude of never-say-never to correcting the situation.

To begin with, the previously unknown Padmawattie and Sachin Joree of Mahaicony, a family that lost their patriarch earlier this year, and with no previous link to golfing, at first word unhesitatingly loaned a massive field pump. Then came forth other timely supporters to whom the LGC is also extremely grateful for all their significant contributions. Funds were contributed by Maurice Solomon, Robert Hanoman and Pur Persaud, and to overcome the challenges of towing, installation and operation of the pump and use of a large tractor and 4×4, the joint efforts of Dr. Anwar Hussain, Rudy Ramalingum, Mr. A. Persaud, Hardeo ‘Curry’ Ganpat from Global Auto Spares, the local NDC, Macorp and Ronald Machine Shop were highly appreciated.

Work continued on from Sunday at 6 a.m. with the pump manned by no other than the Club President himself, so that along with the glorious sunshine on Sunday and Monday, by the end of Monday July 8, the LGC was returned to full golfing capacity, in adequate preparation for an Appreciation Tournament to be held on Sunday July 14, in honour of the contributors and companies who gave willingly and graciously for the Course to be restored to great condition.

The much anticipated 2-day Lusignan Open Golf championship is now rescheduled to be held on July 20-21. A subsequent release will follow on this restored annual exciting tournament.