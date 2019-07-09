Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched “…competition will remain in Linden”- Promoter

Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Formerly the Boyce & Jefford Classic, the now rebranded Jefford Track and Field Classic X will run off on the August 11th at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground.

From left, Mark Scott (event coordinator), Olivia Chin (Brand coordinator), Nicholas Yearwood, Edison Jefford, Chris Jones (NSC Director) and Fharis Mohamed (Non-alcoholic manager Ansa Mcal) all pose for a photo-op at yesterday’s launch.

Promoter of the event, Edison Jefford, noted during the launch yesterday at Ansa Mcal Trading’s boardroom in Beterverwagting, that the competition will remain at the MSC venue until Linden’s first Synthetic track, which is currently under construction, is completed. “The championship was born there (Linden) and it will remain there”, Jefford posited.
Over $2million will be up for grabs for the athletes, instead of the clubs, which was the case in the previous editions. During the launch, it was noted that each event carries a total cash prize of $80,000 with the winner pocketing $40,000 along with the respective medals.
The cream-of-the-crop of local athletes are expected to be on show at the event and since it is the 10th edition of the event, there will be, “10 big surprise gate prizes for patrons.”
Present at the launch were representatives of the various sponsors that include Ansa Mcal, ExxonMobil, and the Government of Guyana through the National Sports Commission (NSC).
Director of the NSC Chris Jones spoke briefly at the launch saying that, “The National Sports Commission is excited to be part of the Jefford Classic once again. This competition has helped unearth many of the top talent that has come out of Linden in the past few years since it provides an opportunity for the athletes to compete and show their worth.”
This event has hosted several of the region’s most popular athletes in Guyana since 2010, including Aliann Pompey competing for the first time in Guyana at the Second Edition in 2011 and Marian Burnett a year later. Every notable Guyanese athlete has competed at the Classic with most holding meet records, including Brenessa Thompson and Winston George.
The full list of sponsors reads: Ansa Mcal under Heineken, Magnum Tonic Wine, Rush Energy Drink, Lucozade and ICool Water brand, the National Sports Commission, DeSinco under their Swiss Brand, Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, YK Investments Pawn Shop, Jude Bike Shop and Power Producers Distributors Inc.

