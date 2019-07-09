Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Rising Stars consolidate at the top with win over Agatash United

Jul 09, 2019 Sports 0

A double each from Ian Gomes and Joshua Jones was the platform for Rising Stars Football Club’s solid 6-1 win over Agatash United Football Club when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League in the Bartica Football Association continued at the Bartica Secondary School Ground on Saturday last.

Regan Kippins (left), Kareem Hughes, Ian Gomez Jnr. and Joshua Jones – Rising Stars FC

The win for Rising Star also not only kept their unbeaten record intact but also ensured that they further consolidated their position at the top.
Apart from Grimes and Jones with two each, Regan Kippins and Kareem Hughes scored one goal each. Agatash was able to pull one back through Ashton Simmons.
Latest Points Table
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Rising Stars 7 6 0 1 21 6 +15 19
Potaro Strikers 6 4 2 0 10 9 + 12
Milballers 5 3 0 2 13 5 +8 11
Rivers View 6 2 3 1 9 13 -4 7
Lazio 6 0 2 4 5 6 -1 4
Beacons 6 1 4 1 9 17 -8 4
Agatash United 6 0 5 1 4 20 -16 1

More in this category

Sports

Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs encouraged U-16 Boxers for possible National Selection

Weekend Camp for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships at Gymnasium Clubs...

Jul 09, 2019

The GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing Championship, which climaxed with the finals last Sunday, included four exhibition bouts on Night two between some of the Boxers who are preparing for next...
Read More
McGarrel credits team unity for victory

McGarrel credits team unity for victory

Jul 09, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Rising Stars consolidate at the top with win over Agatash United

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Jul 09, 2019

Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Linden Table Tennis Camp off to Great Start

Jul 09, 2019

LGC Executive thankful for support which saved Golf Course from being waterlogged -Open tourney postponed

LGC Executive thankful for support which saved...

Jul 09, 2019

Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched “…competition will remain in Linden”- Promoter

Jefford Track & Field Classic X launched...

Jul 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Complicating the simple

    It is most dangerous when a government takes its own flawed advice seriously. APNU+AFC has found itself in a most complicated... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019