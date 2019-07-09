GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Rising Stars consolidate at the top with win over Agatash United

Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
A double each from Ian Gomes and Joshua Jones was the platform for Rising Stars Football Club’s solid 6-1 win over Agatash United Football Club when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League in the Bartica Football Association continued at the Bartica Secondary School Ground on Saturday last.
The win for Rising Star also not only kept their unbeaten record intact but also ensured that they further consolidated their position at the top.
Apart from Grimes and Jones with two each, Regan Kippins and Kareem Hughes scored one goal each. Agatash was able to pull one back through Ashton Simmons.
Latest Points Table
Team P W L D GF GA GD Points
Rising Stars 7 6 0 1 21 6 +15 19
Potaro Strikers 6 4 2 0 10 9 + 12
Milballers 5 3 0 2 13 5 +8 11
Rivers View 6 2 3 1 9 13 -4 7
Lazio 6 0 2 4 5 6 -1 4
Beacons 6 1 4 1 9 17 -8 4
Agatash United 6 0 5 1 4 20 -16 1
Jul 09, 2019The GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing Championship, which climaxed with the finals last Sunday, included four exhibition bouts on Night two between some of the Boxers who are preparing for next...
Jul 09, 2019
Jul 09, 2019
Jul 09, 2019
Jul 09, 2019
Jul 09, 2019
American Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, addressed the annual meeting of the Private Sector Commission with some... more
It is most dangerous when a government takes its own flawed advice seriously. APNU+AFC has found itself in a most complicated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]