GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Rising Stars consolidate at the top with win over Agatash United

A double each from Ian Gomes and Joshua Jones was the platform for Rising Stars Football Club’s solid 6-1 win over Agatash United Football Club when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League in the Bartica Football Association continued at the Bartica Secondary School Ground on Saturday last.

The win for Rising Star also not only kept their unbeaten record intact but also ensured that they further consolidated their position at the top.

Apart from Grimes and Jones with two each, Regan Kippins and Kareem Hughes scored one goal each. Agatash was able to pull one back through Ashton Simmons.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Rising Stars 7 6 0 1 21 6 +15 19

Potaro Strikers 6 4 2 0 10 9 + 12

Milballers 5 3 0 2 13 5 +8 11

Rivers View 6 2 3 1 9 13 -4 7

Lazio 6 0 2 4 5 6 -1 4

Beacons 6 1 4 1 9 17 -8 4

Agatash United 6 0 5 1 4 20 -16 1