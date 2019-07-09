GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing C/Ships GDF retain Best Gym Title FYC’s Halley (Youth) & Haywood (Elite) cop Best Boxer Awards

Latest update July 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

By Sean Devers
The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), with 12 Boxers in the seven finals, continues to be a force to be reckoned with in local Amateur Boxing and predictably retained their ‘Best Gym’ title when the curtains came down on the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Three-Night National Novices Boxing Championships on Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

Champions again! GDF successfully defended their Best Gym title at the end of the Andrew Lewis National Novices Championships on Sunday night at the Gymnasium.

Watched by the largest turn-out of the Championships, including several prominent names in the Boxing fraternity and a raucous contingent of drum beating GDF supporters, the talented Shemar Halley (Youth) and his Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym mate Fitz Haywood (Elite) captured Best Boxers awards with Gold Medal performances in their respective Categories.
A talented 18-year-old from heart of Albouystown, Halley left the venue $10,000 richer after an on-the-spot donation from former Boxer Seon Bristol of Bris-o promotions who was pleased with his impressive display in the Ring.
The Army won Gold and Silver in five of the seven Finals and participated in all seven; winning one and losing one and if there are not more Gyms and Boxers from them involved, the Soldiers will continue the march away with the Lion’s share of the titles.
In a well-run Championship by GBA’s President Steve Ninvalle and his team, the Event was marred by heavy rain on the first two nights which affected the attendance and late starts which have become ‘normal’ at most local events.

One of the Bikini Boxers presents Shemar Halley with his Gold Medal and a head Guard, while Seon Bristol of Briso Promotions who donated a $10,000 cash prise to the tournament’s best Youth Boxer is at right.

In a rare instance when a non GDF pugilist was the favourite over a soldier, Halley dominated Tamar Forrester who showed brief sparks of ability before he eventually lost by a unanimous decision in an action-packed Junior Welterweight three-rounder.
Halley charged Forrester from the first sound of bell and launched a lethal two fisted attack on the GDF Boxer.
Halley favoured fighting on the inside and fired a flurry of upper-cuts to the mid-section and combos to the head but Forrester counter-punched and scored a few goods shots in the high intensity opening round.

Fitz Haywood receives his Best Elite Boxer of the Tournament trophy from Harold Hopkinson of Solutions Innovation Inc.

A one-two from Halley staggered Forrester who was given a standing 8 count.
But like a true solider, Forrester came back fighting towards the end of an entertaining first round which had the noisy fans in the stands on their feet as they took ‘phone photos’ and created a wonderful atmosphere in the poorly ventilated Gymnasium.
Round two saw both Boxers standing toe-to-toe; trading punches on the inside.
But on the occasions when Halley, who demonstrated beautiful head movement to evade shots, elected to box at long-range and use his superior reach advantage he looked much more organised and his evasive actions were pleasing to watch.
Forrester fought back with a few hard body blows but the more skilful of the two, despite his urges to

In one of six all-GDF finals, Jermaine Grant (right) scores with a left in his win over Kirk Williams.

move into his man which negated the power of his long arms when throwing punches from the inside, Halley again went through Forrester’s defence as he dropped his guard and was administered a standing 8 count.

Youth Best Boxer of the Tournament Shemar Halley of FYF about to unleash a right hand to body of GDF’s Tamar Forrester in their Junior Welterweight Final on Sunday night.

The third and final round saw the hectic pace decrease as the Boxers began to show signs of tiredness and despite his best effort to counter-attack, Forrester’s punches, lacked power.
Halley kept moving forward and at times left himself open for a knock-out punch but Forrester had neither the will or the energy to capitalise on the opportunity and was again hit and received his third standing 8 count of the fight just before the end.

Seon Bristol presents the Best Gym trophy to GDF Coach Terrence Poole.

The night began with an exhibition bout between Shemar Beaton from Ricola Boxing Gym in Agricola, where the late Donald Allison, one of the better Boxing Coaches in Guyana, Coached, and Emanuel Pompy of Young Achievers.
In the elite Flyweight Final, Azeemul Lewis won on a split decision against GDF Gym mate Dennis Yorrick, while in another all GDF encounter, Jermaine Grant won on split decision over Kirk Williams in a Bantamweight class.

Referee Romana Agard about to step in to administer another standing 8 count as Halley (left) hammers away at Forrester on Sunday night in their action-packed contest.

The Welterweight Final saw Neil Warden winning on a split decision over fellow GDF Cranston McAllister before Middleweights Jermaine Jones and Orin Osborne; both from the Army, faced-off with Warden gaining the win when the fight was stopped a minute and four seconds into the first round.
In the Heavyweight Final, GDF’s Darren France beat YA’s Jamal Hazel, while in the last bout of the night in the Super Heavyweight division, Kevin Hunte beat his unrelated opponent Kurt Hunte.

 

 

