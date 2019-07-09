Everybody want to suck de government dry

Nobody don’t like to get rob but everybody does like rob de government. Is either dem hide when is time to pay taxes or dem forge money dat de government got to pay to dem. Dat is de norm.

Some people in de gold industry doing dat all de time. And dem smart. Somebody point to de law which seh dat if yuh plot of land got more than 1,200 acres, you got to pay US$3 per acre but if you got 1,200 acres or less you only got to pay US$1 per acre.

Dem claim owners suddenly start to reduce dem claims. If dem had one 10,000 acre claim, dat same claim suddenly reduce to 10 or 15 small claims. Instead of paying US$30,000 a year, dem paying US$3,000 a year.

De people at de mines office see de loophole. In fact, dem boys know dem was looking at it fuh a long, long time, ever since some of de miners was primary school children. Now de GGMC seh it looking to close de hole. Denny son seh dem been looking at it fuh years.

Dat got to be a big hole. If was an ordinary hole, dem coulda sew it up wid some needle and thread. But if dem tek more than ten years looking at, it probably got to be a black hole. It like some of dem lawyer appetite. No matter how much money dem get, dem always want.

Dipcon win its case. It was suppose to get US$2.2M. De lawyer, if he stick to de old norm, he woulda get US$660,000. Wid dat kind of money, a man don’t have to wuk no more. At least, dem boys wouldn’t have to wuk again.

Statia peep de card and he tek every cent from Dipcon. He seh Dipcon owe dat in taxes. It mean dat de lawyer wouldn’t get a cent.

But dem have anodda lawyer who set he eye pon a bright small piece. A man dead in de lock-ups and he family seh dem want $28 million as a settlement. De lawyer tell de police dat if dem give him de money, he wouldn’t say a word. De police wouldn’t answer him.

Dem boys seh dat de people should watch de lawyer. After all, he is a good-looking man.

Talk half and watch how people grabbing fuh money.