Divine Entertainment Linden Summer Super Cup Opens Eagles United score 2-1 win over Topp XX, Rockers held to draw by Panthers

Eagles United led by goals from Deon Charter and Donovan Francis began their campaign for more honours in Linden when they scored a 2-1 victory against Topp XX, but Net Rockers, seeded number two behind Eagles United, had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Amelia’s Ward Panthers in a Group B game as the Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Senior football championship began Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

The twelve team championship got underway in front of a decent crowd and while both teams failed to find the back of the net in the first half, the second would produce the goals for the game.

It would be the top ranked Eagles United who would gain the lead when in the 75th minute Deon ‘Crab’ Charter would volley home a left side cross to make it 1-0.

But soon after, Topp XX would level the scores through Jamal Bentick in the 77th minute. The play developed from the right side and making his way would see Bentick chipping the ball over the Eagles goalkeeper for a 1-1 scoreline.

However, Eagles United would regain their composure through one of their brightest prospects, forward Donovan Francis, who would score the goal for the eventual win. Francis would work his way inside through the middle before tucking home the winner in the 78th minute to grab the lead which they would never relinquish and end the game 2-1 winners.

The second game petered out to a 1-1 draw with the Net Rockers, after trailing their opponents Amelia’s Ward Panthers who took the lead in the 18th minute through a free kick just outside the 18 yard box by Delon Duke.

Central defender Deshawn Joseph was there to pull things even for the Rockers with an easy goal in the 47th minute of play and the game would eventually end 1-1.

The top teams from each group advance to the semifinals and the results so far means that Eagles United would take the lead in Group A with three points and Topp XX without a point in a group which has also Coomacka, while in the group with the Rockers and Panthers Hill are Blueberry Hill United.

Come Friday, Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection will be taking on Capital FC in a Group C game and the other brings together Milerock and Botafago in a Group D encounter. The other team in Group C is Hi Stars and in Group D Silver Shattas.

Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford said in his remarks at the opening that, “The promoters have deemed the tournament one for Upper Demerara teams and I am looking forward in the not too distant future, next year for the tournament to extended to sub region Two for teams in Aroiama, Ituni and Kwakwani or at least two of them in the tournament.”

Deputy Mayor of Linden Wainwright Bethune commended the promoters saying, “We would have seen the decline in the football due to a lack of tournaments and apart from the year-end tournament the Mayor and Town Council did have a Town Week tournament.”

“But, it is good that Divine Entertainment saw it fit to have this tournament to give the players an opportunity to participate in more competitions…If you notice no Linden player has been featuring in our national teams from this, I think more Lindeners will be featured in our National Teams due to this with more football being played,” the Deputy Mayor claimed.

Devin Sears, Chief Executive of the Divine Entertainment Group, said: “The Summer Super Cup includes 12 teams within the Upper Demerara Football Association and we are trying to raise the level of football in Linden and bridge the gap between yearend football and now. We have just come from the Mayor’s Cup and this is the summer and it’s a perfect opportunity to prepare our players for the upcoming National League.”

Sears noted that the tournament will be played each Fridays and Sundays until the final on August 3 at the Mackenzie Sports Club as he urged Lindeners to come out and support it.