Teen kills friend over $500 gambling debt

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death yesterday during an altercation with a 17-year-old friend over a $500 gambling debt he owed his alleged killer.

Dead is Mervin Squires of Lot 52 First Field Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

The suspect has been identified as a Providence, East Bank Demerara youth known as ‘Nice Boy.’

The incident allegedly took place at Fourth Street, Golden Grove EBD.

Reports indicated that the youths were gambling at around 11.00 hrs when a fight broke out over $500 that the teen claimed Squires owed him. He allegedly stabbed Squires to the left side with an ice-pick. According to reports, ‘Nice Boy’ reportedly whipped out a large knife and stabbed Squires again in the left side.

Squires was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly ran to his parents’ home, only a street away from where the incident took place. His mother later handed him over to police ranks that were at the scene of the attack.

According to an eyewitness, “All of them were good friends. It didn’t call for that. I see when he pull out the big knife and I was like ‘boy put away the knife and done this stupid story.’”

The eyewitness recounted that when Haynes was arrested he sat in the police van with his hands on his head in distress.

The slain youth’s mother said she was at church when she got the news. “I was in church so I had my phone turned off. I didn’t get the first call. When church finished I received a call from someone who said come quick to the hospital your son get stab up.”

“I don’t know much about what happened, but I know that this is from a fight he had with a little boy.”

Squires’ body is at the Lyken Funeral Home.