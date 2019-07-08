Will murder of cold case accused become another cold case?

Police appear to have made no headway in identifying the individuals who beat murder accused Shaheed Alli to death in the Lusignan Prison last April.

But a prison official assured the investigation is still very much active. Kaieteur News understands that Prison officials have given similar reassurance to the slain prisoner’s family.

Alli, of Albouystown, along with Malcolm Cully, 27, of Cooper Street, Albouystown were charged on April 2 for the murder of 65-year-old Sumintra Dinool at her Barr Street, Albouystown home in June, 2014.

The elderly woman was tied to her bed and strangled. Alli is said to have provided investigators with a statement.

Malcolm Culley, the co-accused, is said to have threatened Alli during their court appearance.

Two days later, Alli was beaten into a state on unconsciousness at the Lusignan Prison.

According to reports, Alli, 30, was in Bay One when he had an argument with another prisoner. Several other inmates then attacked and beat him.

Alli, who reportedly suffered a fractured skull, was admitted to the Georgetown Hospital’s Male Surgical Ward where he later succumbed.

Family members of the slain prisoner had staged a protest outside of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, seeking justice for his killing.

Roy Alli, who led the protest into his son’s death, indicated that he knew the identity of his son’s killers, and alleged that he too, has received death threats.

The family has indicated that they will continue their protest until they receive justice. They also promised to be present in court for every hearing of the matter Alli was charged for.

At the time, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels had stated that Alli’s death was being vigorously investigated.

“The only problem is, and has been over the years, that prisoners are not forthcoming in matters like these,” the Director said.

“However, it is still an active investigation, and as soon as the necessary information is obtained, the police will seek legal advice regarding anyone who might be culpable.”

The preliminary Inquiry into the murder of Sumintra Dinool is ongoing.

Dinool lived alone with her son, who was out all night when the incident took place. Upon his return, he allegedly opened the front door with his keys, but did not notice anything amiss until he went into his room and found it ransacked.

He decided to check on his mother and found her dead with her hands bound and her mouth gagged. Robbery appeared to be the motive since electronic equipment, including a flat-screen television set and other items appeared to be missing.

However, some money was reportedly found in the slain woman’s bedroom.