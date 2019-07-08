Santos FC are GFF National U20 Independence Cup champs

By Zaheer Mohamed

Santos of Georgetown were crowned champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National U20 Independence Cup with a resounding 3-1 win over Dynamic FC of East Coast Demerara in the final which was contested yesterday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence.

Shortly after Malachi Grannum had his long rage shot kept out by Santos goalkeeper Joel Yhap, Dynamic FC went ahead when Julius Hamilton netted in the 12th minute after collecting a pass from mid field and worked his way past a defender and an advancing Yhap before sending his shot in an empty net.

The goal did not deter Santos and six minutes later Orin Moore drew them level when he slotted home from inside the area. Santos’ Stephen Reynolds then had his shot well saved by a full-stretched Dynamic FC keeper Samuel Adonis from the edge of the area as the game gathered momentum.

Ronaldo Rodrigues stretched Santos lead in the 45th minute when the calmly headed home a floated ball to give his team a 2-1 lead at the break.

One minute into the second half, Reynolds, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, put Santos further ahead when he collected a pass from midfield and beat Adonis with his angled shot from the right side of the box. Moments later, Reynolds forced a saved from Adonis after working his way past two defenders before Rodrigues was denied by a diving Adonis. Santos were clearly the better team in the second half and were denied once again by Adonis when Rondel Peters free kick from the edge of the area was kept out.

Dynamic FC continued to press forward in search of goals and had several shots sent wide before Moore was given marching orders by the referee following a foul committed on the edge of the area, which impeded a dangerous looking move by Dynamic FC. The resulting free kick from Malachi Grannum hit the woodwork. Shortly after Tyrese Jame of Dynamic FC has his shot from the right side of the box saved by Yhap.

Earlier, Fruta Conquerors of Georgetown defeated Botofago FC of Linden 5-3 to win the third place playoff game. Tyrell Lewis put Botofago ahead in the 30th minute before Ravon Bayley found the equaliser eight minutes later. An own goal from Nergal McBean sent Botofago ahead in the second minute of added time in the first half.

Following the break, Ryan Hackett found the equaliser in the 57th minute before Shane Haynes put Botofago FC ahead once again one minute later. Nicholas McArthur drew Fruta Conquerors level in the 84th minute before Leon Richardson handed them the lead for the first time in the 86th minute, while Wayne Baker slotted home in the 88th minute to further seal victory.