Police host concert in observance of 180th Anniversary

After a spectacular route march in the pouring rain yesterday and a superb display at the Durban Park the Guyana Police Force put on quite a show last evening at the same location.

The Force hosted a concert in observance of its 180th anniversary and the general public was invited as admission was free. Many may have been under the assumption that police ranks were just law enforcers, but that perception would have changed after last evening’s show.

Forty two police hopefuls who were in training at the Felix Austin Police College displayed their gymnastic skills in heart stopping routines. They were all clad in white track pants and sneakers while sporting blue and red t-shirts.

A number of students from schools across Georgetown teamed up with the police marching band to perform a ‘Hymn For Guyana’s Children’ and it was an indeed angelic performance with very on point vocals.

Ranks of the Immigration Department took to the tarmac dressed in colours of the national flag to dance to the popular soca song ‘So Long’ by Nadia Batson. Large skirts were flounced and swayed and hips were sashayed as they moved energetically to the catchy tune. Members of the audience were observed rocking to the melody as well. The choreography was not too complex but the beautiful execution and the flash of bright colours rendered it eye-catching.

Not to be outdone, the Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra took to the stage.

The band, which won the last Mashramani Pan-o-rama Steel Band Competition, performed a medley of national songs that had heads shaking and feet tapping.

Towards the end of the show the audience was treated to a display of fireworks and loud cheers were heard as the colourful sparks lit up the sky.

Vote of thanks was given to those who came out despite the weather throughout the day and well wishes extended to the Police Force. The grand finale was a song ‘Celebrate; and the entire audience was invited to join in as they celebrated the Guyana Police Force.