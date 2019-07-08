Kwakwani, St. Stanislaus, Marian Academy earn final spots

Kwakwani Secondary (male and female), St. Stanislaus College and Marian Academy have secured their places in the final of the Youth Basketball Guyana National Schools festival U14 category following victories in their respective semi final games played on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Led by a game high 13 points from Mathew Pand, including five rebounds and five assists, Kwakwani defeated

The Bishop’s High 45-27 in their boys U14 encounter. Kwakwani romped to a massive lead at half time, 26-07.

They continued to dominate in the second half and Pand was supported by nine points each from Travis Lewis, Kellen Phillips and Geon Ross. Matthew Amirlall scored 17 points for The Bishop’s High, including 11 rebounds, while Laram Austin scored five points.

St. Stanislaus overcame President’s College 28-17 in their match up. Ramal Bailey and Brandon McKoy turned in 10 points apiece for the winners while Jamey Bascom supported with 12; St. Stanislaus led 15-11 at half time. Romel London scored nine points each including eight rebounds for President’s College who failed to keep up with the tempo in the second half while Daniel Isaac contributed five points.

Kwakwani defeated Queen’s College 25-18 in their girls’ U14 semis. Both teams provided some excitement in the opening exchanges as Queen’s College fought hard to stay in the hunt despite trailing 10-12 at the break. Kwakwani picked up the pace in the second stanza in which they scored 13 points, while Queen’s College managed eight. Kwakwani were led by nine points from Shania Sears including four rebounds and four assists. Molly Grimond

, Talade Kim and Natalya Clarke scored four each.

Naiomi Barkoye and Luanna Mohan scored 11 and seven respectively for Queen’s College. Marian Academy gained walk over from St. Stanislaus College.

The finals are set for Saturday. (Zaheer Mohamed)