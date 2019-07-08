Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM

Guyana finish sixth in RAN Sevens Championship

Play between Cayman Islands and Guyana at the RAN Championships at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex over the weekend.

It was not an easy opening day of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship for Guyana, as the country’s ‘ruggers’, also known as the ‘Green Machine’, went down hard to Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands at the Truman Bodden National Sports Complex on Saturday.
In their opening game, Guyana went down to Trinidad and Tobago 19-7, and later narrowly lost to Cayman Islands 14-12.
Playing Jamaica in their final game of the day, Guyana, who lost to the ‘Reggae Ruggers’ in the 2017 and 2018 finals, went down hard to the men from the ‘Land of Wood and Water’ 42-7.
By virtue of finishing at the bottom of the table in Pool B, Guyana faced the undefeated Canadians in the quarter-finals yesterday. Canada then continued their dominance with a commanding 47-5 over the Guyanese.
Guyana tasted some success when they got past T&T 17-12 in the plate semifinal but had to settle for sixth place in the competition after losing to hosts Cayman Islands for the second time in the plate final.
The top team in the Men’s category of the tournament will qualify for the Olympics directly. The second and third-placed teams will have another opportunity to qualify through the Repechage tournament in 2020.

