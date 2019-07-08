Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone Elimination matches kick off this weekend

The fixtures for this Friday and Saturday’s elimination matches in the annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone street football tournament has been set following last weekend’s playoffs at the Burnham Hard Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets.

The official competition that kicks off this Friday will be staged over the course of seven days across three venues.

The National Racquet Centre is scheduled to make its debut in the event, while games are also slated to be held at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac and Burnham Court.

The other playing dates are July 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th, with the grand final scheduled for August 3rd. The first two nights will utilize an elimination format, with the resulting victors advancing to the group round.

The group stage will be contested in the following three match-days. The top two finishers from each pool will advance to the quarterfinal round and subsequent semi-final. This will be held on the penultimate date.

Meanwhile, the eight teams that failed to advance from the groups will compete in the Guinness Plate Championship.

Presently, 16 teams have secured automatic qualification to the event due to their performances in the previous edition.

They are defending champion Gold is Money, GTI Ballers, Queen Street Tigerbay, Upsetters, Rising Stars, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Kingston, California Square, Trap Squad, Leopold Street, Ol-Skool Ballers, Bent Street, North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss and Norton Street.

The eventual winner will automatically seal their place in the National Championship in August.

To date Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] are the teams to have secured automatic berths to the national championship.

See the complete list of fixtures for this weekend’s play in the Georgetown Zone.

Elimination Fixtures

Friday Fixtures-July 12th

(1)Trap Squad vs LA Ballers

(2)Upsetters vs Albouystown-A

(3)North Ruimveldt vs John Street

(4)California Square vs Alexander Village

(5)North East La Penitence vs Stabroek Ballers

(6)Norton Street vs Back Circle

(7)Sparta Boss vs Judgment Yard

(8)Gold is Money vs Globe Yard

Saturday Fixtures-July 13th

(1)Rising Stars vs Good Over Evil

(2)Ol Skool Ballers vs Sophia

(3)Albouystown-B vs Berlin

(4)Kingston vs Broad Street

(5)Bent Street vs Charlotte Street

(6)Future Stars vs Sophia United

(7)Leopold Street vs Pike Street

(8)Queen St Tiger Bay vs Smyth Street