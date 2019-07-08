GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League –EBFA Leg Panthers’ Tyrone Burnette’s 5-For; Swan’s Dellon Joseph’s hat-trick; Grove win punctuate day-three

Timehri Panthers recorded their second win led by an energetic offensive display with forward Tyrone Burnette leading the way with five goals when the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League continued on Saturday afternoon at the GFF Facility, Providence, EBD.

Timehri Panthers followed up their 4-0 win over Mocha Champs on the opening day with a powerful display of finishing against a young Diamond United outfit, they prevailed 13-1. In the other matches played, Swan, based on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, trounced Samatta Point/Kaneville 9-0, while defending champions Grove Hi Tech opened the day’s proceedings with a 3-1 triumph over Friendship All Stars.

The young Diamond United side, which drew 4-4 with Herstelling Raiders Football coming from behind on CARICOM day at the same venue, found the Panthers in a hungry mood but still tried their best which was not good enough.

Tyrone Burnette banged in five goals scoring in the 1st, 10th, 23rd, 54th and 66th minutes.

He was well supported by Ishmael Pulsaram who netted a brace in the 27th and 30th minutes whilst there was one each for Neron Barrow (22nd), Captain Shannon Samnauth (29th), Colin Charles (35th), Tyrell Henry (42nd), Shaquan Caleb (57th) and Tyrell Khan in the 60th minute.

Diamond United did not walk away without scoring a goal and this was achieved in the 18th minute compliments of a smart finish by 12 year-old Shaquan Joseph, the smallest in stature on the field but he stood tall with his second goal of the league.

His first was the equalizing goal against Herstelling Raiders which tied the match 4-4 to earn his team an equal share of the spoils.

Swan FC’s win over Samatta Point/Kaneville was orchestrated Dellon Joseph’s hat-trick (23rd, 45th, 51st) and a single strike each from Simeon Welcome (11th), Joshua Williams (18th), Ryan Cameron 51st (Own Goal), Azeem Castello (54th), Mario Lonke (65th) and Kevin Daniels in the 70th minute.

Grove Hi Tech got their goals from Kerwyn Hoyte in the 3rd minute, Rasheed Evans (13th) and Nickosey Gordon in the 15th minute. Marlon Dey netted Friendship’s consolation goal in the 68th minute.