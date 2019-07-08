GBA’s Andrew Lewis Novices Boxing C/Ships GDF’s Lewis beat Worrell by RSC in 2nd round

By Sean Devers

The GDF drummers again

made their presence

known as Soldier Boy Azeemul Lewis beat Jason Worrell by RSC (Referee Stops Contest) on night two of the three-night GBA’s A

ndrew Lewis Novices Boxing Championships on Saturday night.

In the last fight of the night which climaxed just after 10:00PM when Referee Ramona Agard stepped in to halt the contest in 2 minutes, 55 seconds of the third round of their Flyweight bout to save VBG’s Worrell from more punishment from Lewis.

With the Kwakwani players, who are participating in the ongoing National Schools Basketball Championships and the Bikini Boxers, who will be in action at an up-coming Event in South Ruimveldt and vocal GDF supporters urging their man on, Lewis looked the fighter, while Worrell was the Boxer.

Things were going well for Worrell, who danced out of range of Lewis’ big shots in the early periods of the first round with both Boxers testing the water.

Lewis threw more punches but Worrell, who retaliated with shots of his owned evaded most of the missiles but Lewis got the better of the exchanges in the opening stanza.

At bell to start the second round, Lewis, his confidence high from his dominance in the closing stages of round one, advanced for the kill with a flurry of big booming shots which had Worrell on his bicycle.

The Soldier, a part of a team which has dominated local Boxing at all levels for the past decade, unleashed a punis

hing left-right combination to the body followed up by a crisp straight right to head of Worrell causing the referee to Adminis

ter a stand 8 Count on the pugilist from the West Demerara.

Lewis kept moving forward and backed Worrell up on the ropes with some crunching body digs as Worrell tried to counter punch before a thunderous left cross caught Worrell flush on his Head Guard staggering him for a second standing 8 count before the referee called a halt to the bout much to the delight of GDF’s raucous supporters.

With pulsating music emanating from the sound system and former World rated Boxer turn Coach, Clive Atwell, doing a very good job as announcer, four exhibition bouts preceded the night’s main attraction.

According to the GBA’s technical Director and GDF’s Coach, Terrence Poole, the exhibition bouts are being used as preparation for the Caribbean School Boys Championships slated for Guyana next month.

The exhibition bouts pitted the Forgotten Youth Foundation pair of Travis Inverary and Malachi Jones coming up against each other, Mark

Crawford Boxing his Gym Mate Fitz Haywood in another all FYF affair.

The other two bouts were all done by Boxers from the defending Champions GDF, with Kevin McKenzie going toe to toe with Julius Kesney and Quincy Boyce and Colin Hinds showing off their skills.

The last night of the Championships was scheduled for last night when the largest crowd was expected to attend.