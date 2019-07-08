Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM

Cops working on video footage of moneychanger, daughter’s killers

Dead: Aaron Latchman

Police information
technology experts
are reportedly working to enhance security camera footage of the gunmen who killed moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, last Thursday.
Kaieteur News understands that CCTV images that were gleaned of the killers are unclear. They will have to be enhanced to enable positive identity of the suspects.
The Force has Video Enhanced software which enables investigators to enhance CCTV images that are of poor quality.
Yesterday, C Division Commander Calvin Brutus said that investigators were following a number of leads in their bid to apprehend the killers.
Aaron Latchman, 47, and his daughter, Arianna, were shot dead on Thursday at the family’s North Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.
The killers escaped in a white car with an undisclosed sum of cash.
Warheads retrieved from the slain father and daughter confirmed that the killers had used pistols.
A postmortem indicated that Mr. Latchman had sustained multiple gunshot injuries, while his daughter sustained a single gunshot injury.He was shot thrice while scuffling in his yard

Dead: Arianna Latchman

with one of the bandits.
His 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, was shot while she was in the family’s kitchen.
The bandits appeared to have been familiar with the moneychanger’s routine, and were reportedly waiting near his home.

