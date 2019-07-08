Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM

Berbice youth killed, friend injured while driving home from party

A West Coast Berbice youth was killed and his friend seriously injured, after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole on the Golden Grove, West Berbice pubic road at around 04.00 hrs yesterday.
Dead is Lincoln Carmichael, 21, of Seafield Village, West Coast Berbice, while his friend, Shamar Hercules, a former policeman, is hospitalized. The friends were reportedly heading home after a night out drinking.
Hercules was reportedly driving, while Carmichael was in the front passenger seat.
There are reports that Hercules was driving way above the speed limit when he veered off of the public road and slammed into a utility pole.

Critical: Shamar Hercules

Dead: Lincoln Carmichael

Persons in the area managed to free the victims and take them to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Carmicheal was pronounced dead.
Hercules was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and later to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation because of the seriousness of his injuries.
Carmicheal’s body is currently at the Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

 

 

 

New 2019