Berbice youth killed, friend injured while driving home from party

Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM
A West Coast Berbice youth was killed and his friend seriously injured, after the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole on the Golden Grove, West Berbice pubic road at around 04.00 hrs yesterday.
Dead is Lincoln Carmichael, 21, of Seafield Village, West Coast Berbice, while his friend, Shamar Hercules, a former policeman, is hospitalized. The friends were reportedly heading home after a night out drinking.
Hercules was reportedly driving, while Carmichael was in the front passenger seat.
There are reports that Hercules was driving way above the speed limit when he veered off of the public road and slammed into a utility pole.
Persons in the area managed to free the victims and take them to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Carmicheal was pronounced dead.
Hercules was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and later to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation because of the seriousness of his injuries.
Carmicheal’s body is currently at the Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.
Jul 08, 2019The fixtures for this Friday and Saturday’s elimination matches in the annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone street football tournament has been set following last...
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
The philetairus is a bird common to Africa. It is one of the world’s most sociable birds. After reading about the Eric... more
When I was in school, one of the books which was recommended but not required reading was Knights of the Roundtable. Even... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]