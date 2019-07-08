Barbados, T and T, Jamaica triumph as Guyana lose again

Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM
Defending champi
ons Barbados,
Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica registered second round victories when the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago.
Barbados defeated Guyana by seven wickets at Brian Lara Stadium. Batting first, Guyana managed 141-9. Opener Matthew Nandu struck seven fours in a top score of 71 which came off 160 balls and added 41 for the first wicket with Sheldon Charles who made 21 from 42 balls. Following their separation, only C. Balgobin (19) managed double figures in an otherwise inept batting display. J. Layne claimed 4-33 and T. O’Neale 2-24. Barbados responded with 146-3. H. Perryman made 38 not out while J. Leacock scored 35 and K. Wickham 26 not out.
Charles, Nandu and Ramsammy took one wicket each for the Guyana side which contained seven players without previous national experience.
Given that the Guyanese performance has been below par in the both games so far, the selectors should take a fair share of the blame, since a number of talented players were omitted, including Isai Thorne, Jonathan Rampersaud, Daniel Mootoo who was outstanding in the U19 inter county competition, Shamar Yearwood, Abdul Ramsammy, Ricardo Ramdial and Trevon Charles. At Gilbert Park, Trinidad and Tobago scored 91 and restricted Leeward Island for 85, while at Couva, Windward Islands managed 81 against Jamaica who responded with 82-7.
