Anna Catherina man dead, brother-In-law critical after taxi slams into tree

Premnarine Rampersaud never made it home.
The 31-year-old from Anna Catherina, on West Coast Demerara, died at around 07.00 hrs yesterday when the taxi in which he was travelling crashed into a tree at Cullen on the Essequibo Coast.
His brother-in-law, who was also in the vehicle, was also badly injured.

Dead: Premnarine Rampersaud

According to witnesses, the driver of HB 6973 was travelling at a fast rate. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree; which was located on the western side of the road.
Information reaching this publication indicates that Rampersaud, who was in the front passenger seat, died on the spot. His brother in law was pulled from the wreck and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the motor car on the other hand, was taken into police custody at the Suddie Police Station.

