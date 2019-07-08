Anna Catherina man dead, brother-In-law critical after taxi slams into tree

Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM
Premnarine Rampersaud never made it home.
The 31-year-old from Anna Catherina, on West Coast Demerara, died at around 07.00 hrs yesterday when the taxi in which he was travelling crashed into a tree at Cullen on the Essequibo Coast.
His brother-in-law, who was also in the vehicle, was also badly injured.
According to witnesses, the driver of HB 6973 was travelling at a fast rate. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree; which was located on the western side of the road.
Information reaching this publication indicates that Rampersaud, who was in the front passenger seat, died on the spot. His brother in law was pulled from the wreck and was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the motor car on the other hand, was taken into police custody at the Suddie Police Station.
Jul 08, 2019The fixtures for this Friday and Saturday’s elimination matches in the annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone street football tournament has been set following last...
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
Jul 08, 2019
The philetairus is a bird common to Africa. It is one of the world’s most sociable birds. After reading about the Eric... more
When I was in school, one of the books which was recommended but not required reading was Knights of the Roundtable. Even... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]