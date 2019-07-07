Soulja Bai got to pray three times a day and six times pon Sunday

Prayer changes everything and Soulja Bai has to go down on his knees and beg de Creatah to give him faith wid some of de mofos he got surrounding him.

Dem boys conclude recently, dat Guyana got an exchange, not a change. Almost everything de PPP did in 23 years, some of dem in Soulja Bai camp want to outdo in five.

De AFC was expected to bring about de real change but instead, some of dem join in wid Soulja Bai team and wanted to outdo de PPP.

Where does dat leave Guyana?

Dat is why so many parties popping up Wild West. Everybody want a piece of de pie. Dem boys seh it seems third party means race to lick up and beat out.

Dem boys seh by de time you go to bed and wake in de morning, everything gone. Only prayer can help.

Dis is a special prayer from de boys for Soulja Bai to paste on every official desk.

“Heavenly Father, we come before you today to ask your forgiveness and to seek your direction and guidance. We know Your Word says: “Woe to those who call evil good,” but dat is exactly what we have done.

* We have reversed our values.

* We have exploited the poor and called it the lottery.

* We have rewarded laziness and called it welfare.

* We have killed our unborn and called it choice.

* We have neglected to discipline our children and called it building self-esteem.

* We have abused power and called it politics.

* We have embezzled public funds and called it essential expenses.

* We have institutionalised bribery and called it perks of office.

Search us, Oh Father, and when you find de sinners strike dem so hard dat dem wouldn’t want to hear bout politics again.

Soulja Bai should pray three times daily and six times pon Sunday. Dem boys seh he should also demand dat some of he people tek a obeah bath three times a day and six times on Sunday.

Talk half and hope de prayer and de bath will help Guyana.