Roger Khan likely to land in Guyana within days- security official -US Embassy confirms tomorrow’s release

Further to the breaking news last week by Kaieteur News that convicted drug trafficker, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, is due for release this week, security officials here said, yesterday, he could land in Guyana in a matter of days.

Over the weekend, the US Embassy in Georgetown also confirmed that he is set to be released from a Florida prison tomorrow.

“Mr. Khan is expected to be released on Monday, having served his prison term in the US. At this time, we have no information on what date he would return to Guyana,” Amanda Cauldwell, a spokesperson for the Embassy said in a written response to questions.

Some time back, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch had disclosed that the US Government is working with the local authorities for Khan’s release.

Local security officials said over the weekend also that Khan’s arrival should be smooth.

Prison authorities in Florida will hand him over to the US border immigration services where he will be processed with travel and other documents.

“This will take a couple of day. I would say by Friday or before, he will be here,” a senior security official disclosed.

Likely, US officials will escort him on the flight home where he will be handed over to the Immigration services at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

“He is a free man when he comes with some processing by the police,” Kaieteur News was told.

Things have changed dramatically since Khan, on the run from authorities here, was arrested in neighbouring Suriname in 2006 and then flown to Trinidad where US agents took control of him. He was taken to New York and charged.

There is a new government in place in Guyana. The police force has a new look and enjoys closer collaboration with the US Embassy.

Khan, who was jailed in October 2009 for up to 15 years, asked the US court earlier this year to release him early, based on new regulations.

Khan was sentenced to a total of 40 years’ imprisonment on three separate charges by US Judge, Dora Irizarry, in 2009 after she accepted the plea bargain agreement he had reached with prosecutors.

However, two of the sentences, 10 years for an illegal firearm possession charge, and 15 years for witness tampering, ran concurrently with the other 15-year jail term.

In addition to the jail time, Roger Khan had to undergo supervised release for five years although according to the judge, he is likely to be deported.

However, Khan was also accused of executing competitors in the drug trade.

He was deeply feared and owned several properties. He even built a housing scheme at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

Khan was considered to be the country’s most powerful drug trafficker.

He was said to have close ties to the then People’s Progressive Party/Civic with the late ex-Home Affairs Minister, Ronald Gajraj acting as conduit for a “Phantom Squad”.

The squad was accused to murdering several criminals and competitors, and others.

Another Minister reportedly facilitated the ordering of phone calls interception equipment.

In June 2006, Khan was arrested in Paramaribo with three of his bodyguards in a sting operation.

Suriname authorities said that the Surinamese police said netted more than 200 kilograms of cocaine – the biggest cocaine haul in Suriname of that year.

Khan was flown to Trinidad, handed over to immigration authorities who then turned him into the custody of US officials.

He was immediately flown to New York where he was arraigned at the Brooklyn Federal Court on 30 June 2006 on a charge of “conspiring to import cocaine. He was sentenced in October 2009.