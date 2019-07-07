President not happy with English, Science & Social Studies NGSA results

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results were announced last Wednesday and President David Granger was not satisfied. “More children are doing well in Mathematics, although I am not happy with the results in English, Science and Social Studies.” Granger was at the time highlighting the progress that has been made in reforming the education system via a video posted on his party’s Facebook page.

The President said, “It is a question of better qualification for a greater number. So it is a good lesson. It means that the government’s programme is working to get children off of the streets and into schools, and I am confident that the amount we’ve invested in education has started to pay dividends and will do better in years to come.

“And we’ve invested over $172 billion over the last four years. This is more than we’ve spent on any single sector in government. So this is the most important service, public service that we can provide to our citizens.”

According to President Granger, Government’s efforts over the last four years has been able to raise a large part of the student population out of the danger of becoming NEET, the acronym for (students), not in education, employment or training.

This, he said, has seen fewer failures and dropouts. The President extended congratulations to the students, their teachers and parents, noting that, “this is a very important even in children’s lives. People work hard to get good results. Some children have done well, and I congratulate them.”

Some 14,300 students wrote the NGSA examinations this year on April 17 and April 18. The highest obtainable score was 536 marks. This year’s top students were from public schools: Dave Chowtie, of Graham’s Hall Primary, East Coast Demerara; and Venisha Lall of C.V Nunes Primary School, Region Two, shared the top spot having both secured 532 marks and places at Queen’s College.

Based on figures provided by the Ministry of Education, 61% or 8,723 of the candidates were unable to pass Social Studies. The failure rate for Science and Mathematics stood at 57.6% and 58% respectively. Further, the figures translate to 8,294 and 8,236 candidates being unable to pass Mathematics and Science respectively.

More candidates were able to secure a pass in Mathematics. It was noted that the performance this year improved as compared to last year. Mathematics recorded a pass rate of 42% in comparison to 38.3% last year. In relation to English, it was reported that 57.4% of the candidates passed in contrast to last year when 30.3% of the candidates were unable to achieve the minimum pass rate of 50%.