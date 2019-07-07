Latest update July 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Police continue to take fight to Berbice drug dealers

Jul 07, 2019

Police in Berbice ‘B’ Division continue to take the fight to the drug dealers in Berbice. According to the police high command in the division, they will go wherever and do whatever it takes within the ambits of the law to find and flush out the drug pushers and dealers.

One of the fields, which was destroyed

During last week, between 04:00hrs and 16:00hrs, a squad of police journeyed up the Berbice River by boat and conducted drug eradication exercises at De Veldt and Fort Nassau.
According to reports, the exercise was successful. The cops found a number of fields, camps, nurseries and dried plants during the exercise.
There were about four and a half acres of cannabis with about 10,500 plants of various sizes ranging from between six inches and six feet in height. The cannabis carried an estimated weight of 5,250 kilograms. The cops also found a nursery, which contained about 20,000 seedlings; they also found five camps and about 100 kilograms of dried cannabis.
The plants were destroyed and the camps and the dried cannabis were destroyed by fire.
No one was arrested during the exercise.

