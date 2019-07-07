Outstanding media personality, Frederick Rampersaud, is a ‘Special Person’

By Sharmain Grainger

Do you know that aside from our physical attributes, there are other features that help to make an individual quite unique? Among them is talent or aptitude, which is essentially the natural ability to do something.

But there are many times we fail to appreciate our God-given talents and instead stray away from our destiny, simply because we may think they are not appealing enough to the masses. What must be noted, however, is that in much the way the toes are intended to help balance the body when it is upright, each person’s talent – be it big or small – can help to make the world in which we exist, a better place.

Frederick Rampersaud certainly understands and appreciates the importance of utilising his talent. After years of pursuing an accounting career, and being duly elevated in this regard, he was eventually compelled to give all that up to pursue what he calls his “dream”. His dream [ingrained talent] would turn out to be the road to becoming an outstanding television and radio personality. He is well known for several music-centred programmes such as ‘Music from the Heart’ and ‘Forgotten Melodies’ and he has been the host of many sports-oriented shows as a well.

Rampersaud’s innately soothing and dynamic voice has over the years captivated and retained audiences across the country and around the world, but his work is not yet done. “Every day I keep getting new fans from all over the world,” said this indomitable personality, of his impact in the media limelight.

Indomitable he is, for there were days when he was subjected to attacks that should have long seen him turning his back on the media world. But he has remained grounded and continues to be a force to be reckoned with, even as he aims to fulfil his destined role. In so doing, he has been dubbed “the man with the golden voice” and “DJ Love”.

“People say I share love, I bring people together and I never turn anybody away when they call-in on my programmes…I am kind to people even if they are loud or rude sometimes; I never hang up on them,” said a smiling Rampersaud.

FORMATIVE YEARS

Monikered Frederick Edward Rampersaud, he was the second of five children born to parents John and Esther Rampersaud. The family resided at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop and Rampersaud remembers attending the St. Swithin’s Primary School and then Richard Ishmael Secondary.

He also vividly remembers being inspired by many academics. In fact, he recalled being influenced to become an accountant by professionals the likes of Chartered Accountant and Lawyer, Christopher Ram. “In those days, he was just an accountant, and everybody wanted to become a chartered accountant. I wanted to become an accountant because of him,” Rampersaud intimated during an interview.

But even as he pursued this goal, even completing many of the requisite courses with distinction, Rampersaud also caressed the idea of becoming a lawyer. Simultaneously, he wrestled with the desire to become a broadcaster. The inspiration for this latter passion would be aroused every time he heard the alluring voice of the now departed but very renowned broadcaster – Matthew Alleyne.

“From very young, I remember listening to Matthew Alleyne on a small pocket radio. He was my icon and I longed to be someone as eloquent as he was; such a rich, dynamic voice that people loved, and people loved the kind of music he played. And in his later years, I got to admire him even more when he became a Christian,” Rampersaud shared.

This was important to Rampersaud, having been born into a family of many preachers. In fact, Rampersaud, for a period of his life, fully embraced being a preacher as his destined forte.

WORLD OF WORK

Although he delved into religious work from the tender age of 14, even burying the dead and being allowed to pronounce couples as man and wife, Rampersaud’s first official entry into the secular world of work was at the National Insurance Scheme. He later went on to work with the then Guyana National Cooperative Bank, which was later acquired by the National Bank of Industry and Commerce Ltd. and later became Republic Bank Ltd. He executed the tasks given to him well and was able to move through the ranks, even up to managerial positions.

Even as he excelled both secularly and religiously, he recalled becoming “very popular”.

“I preached on the road, on the ferry; I emceed many concerts and other events and people would recognise me when I travelled all over the country,” said Rampersaud, who even recalled being invited to become a member of a Region Three development group – the Best/Klein/Pouderoyen Development Committee – as a result of his popularity.

However, it was while playing the role of a master of ceremony that his voice attracted the attention of Basil Bradshaw, an already established broadcaster. “He heard my voice and he approached me and said ‘boy you have a sweet voice for radio…’ I told him I was not interested in that at the time because I was in church and I didn’t think I was ready for that…I was very active in the church then,” Rampersaud reflected.

DELVING INTO MEDIA

But as he emceed even more events, he became even more recognised by those within the media world. His first official media gig, however, was upon the invitation of Chandra Narine Sharma and his wife, the owners of television station CNS Channel 6. It was at a time when television was beginning to evolve from the monopoly held by the owners of the mere two channels the nation had access to back in the day.

Reflecting on his introduction to television, Rampersaud recalled that Sharma, whose station was registered as CNS Channel 12 then, had hoped that he, with his dashing good looks and eloquent tongue, would help to promote the channel to the nation.

Indeed his moderation of a call-in programme hosted by Sharma called ‘Rapping with the Public’ was propelled into fast-forward mode when it started to draw an instantly large audience. After helping to host only two episodes of that programme, Rampersaud was popular enough to solicit funding from corporate Guyana in order to sponsor a programme of his own called ‘Profile in Discussion’ on the very channel.

This programme, Rampersaud recalled, was one that highlighted a number of popular Guyanese personalities, especially those within the sports fraternity. “I played a lot of cricket, dominoes, plus I used to run; I am also a second dan black belt karateka; so I have a passion for sports. I did this programme and it brought about a difference, because local sports programmes were new to television,” Rampersaud recounted.

FULL THROTTLE

With flowing sponsorship, Rampersaud decided to end his career in banking and went full throttle ahead with his passion for broadcasting. His induction into television all went down 23 years ago this month and, interestingly enough, it was 17 years ago this month too, that he delved into radio work at the then Guyana Broadcasting Corporation [GBC]. In fact, he is arguably one of the pioneers of soul music programmes on local radio through his ‘Music from the heart’ feature, which he first introduced on television [Channel 12]. That programme is now hosted on 98.1 FM on Sundays from 10 – 11am.

Reflecting on his introduction to radio, Rampersaud said, “Back then was not like nowadays; you had to do an audition first and be approved by the [GBC] Board before you could even think about having a programme even if you were coming with your own sponsorship.”

He became so outstanding on both television and radio that he was even invited to conduct a television interview with Dr. Cheddi Jagan, the then President, at State House. “The [government officials] asked me to interview him for one hour…they thought I was that good,” Rampersaud recounted.

A few months later, he also remembered being given the opportunity to travel to Trinidad to meet and interview the twin island’s now Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, when she became the first female Attorney General many years ago. He also interviewed many a local and regional celebrities over the course of his media career. “I have interviewed many personalities; many artistes like Rupee, Ricky Jai, Dave Martins, Sammy Baksh, Adrian Dutchin and so many more,” said Rampersaud.

Today, as an experienced media personality and father of two girls, Letitia and Christina, Frederick Rampersaud is also a staple on the NTN Television [Channel 18/Cable 69] and NTN Radio 89.1 FM, where he holds the position of Programme Manager and hosts several programmes weekly.

For remaining dedicated and passionate about broadcasting, Rampersaud has been lauded by many of his media peers and is the recipient of quite a few accolades, which he believes validate the decision he made just over two decades ago. In hopes that he is able to complete the work that he is destined for, today we at Kaieteur News recognise Frederick Rampersaud as our ‘Special Person’ of the week.