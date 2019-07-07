GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Potaro Strikers beat Rivers View; Rising Stars lead points table

Potaro Strikers Football Club blanked a determined effort by Rivers View Football Club to overcome them 3-1 on Friday last when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League in the Bartica Football Association continued at the Bartica Secondary School Ground.

Following a scoreless first half, a Lorenzo Cummings free kick broke the deadlock to put Potaro Strikers on the scorecard in the 50th minute. But just four minutes later, Rivers View responded by way of a bullet off the left foot of Kellon Richardson.

An exciting encounter ensued until Daniel Gardener and Arlington Williams sealed the victory for Potaro just minutes before the final whistle. In spite of prolonged rainy weather, play was expected to continue yesterday with a double header at the same venue.

Rising Stars were down to face Agatash United and Lazio against Potaro Strikers. Meanwhile, Rising Stars lead the points table with 16, with Potaro Strikers next with 12.

The league is part of the National Youth Development Programme of the Guyana Football Federation, and is promoted in partnership with NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour.