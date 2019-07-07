‘Friend’ and accomplice murdered and robbed Hescott

A man who is described as a friend of the slain Leon Hescott has reportedly admitted to helping to kill and rob the 36-year-old man of a substantial sum of foreign currency on Friday night.

The suspect, who is known as ‘Butter,’ was held hours after Hescott was shot in the head around 19:00 hrs while sitting in an abandoned yard in Middle Road, La Penitence.

Hescott, a clothes vendor of Lot 155 Middle Road, La Penitence, reportedly had a substantial sum of Euros in his possession when he was slain. The money has not been recovered.

While initial reports suggested that he had been executed, police sources said that the member of the ill-fated Hescott clan was the victim of a well-planned robbery.

Kaieteur News understands that the ‘friend’ told investigators that he was with Hescott, and struck his victim to the head. When Hescott fell, the ‘friend’ allegedly called an accomplice, who then shot Hescott. The two men allegedly then made off with the slain man’s money. Police said that the alleged accomplice remains at large.

A police release stated that Hescott had returned from French Guiana on July 4 to repair his father’s house at Lot 155 Middle Road La Penitence. A sister told police that Hescott left home at around 15:00 hrs on Friday and that she later heard that he had been shot and robbed. His left temple bore a wound that appeared to be a gunshot.

Leon Hescott is the fifth member of his family to be slain.

In November 1996, Winston Hescott was shot and killed by police at Madewini on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Adam Hescott was shot dead in 1997.

In November 2006, another brother, Shawn Hescott, was gunned down, a stone’s throw from his home, as he sat on a horse-cart chatting with his girlfriend and another woman.

On April 17, 2007, Dave Hescott was found dead in the Le Repentir Cemetery with a gunshot wound to the head.