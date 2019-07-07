Fourth Aliann Pompey Invitational Impressive performances rave fans at Leonora

By Calvin Chapman

The fourth Aliann Pompey Invitational Athletics meet speed off yesterday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora. The event ran off on time despite the imminent threat of rain but a GPL power outage put the brakes on the event during the men’s 1500m final that had to be completed in the dark.

In the marquee men’s 100m final, Joseph Amoah of Ghana won the event with a new meet record of 10.20s ahead of Guyana’s Emmanuel Archibald 10.33s and Winston George 10.40.

In women’s 100m final, Kamaria Durant of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) was way too quick with an impressive 11.39s time in the win, while Revare Thomas also of T&T finished second in 11.53s and Jasmine Abrams of Guyana was third in 11.62.

Arinze Chance had set out to break the national 400m record last evening but rain had intervened and the overcast conditions wasn’t conducive for fast times but the US-based athlete still managed his second fastest time of the year, 46.12 seconds, to win the event ahead of Deon Lendore of T&T 46.17 and Brian Roman (GUY) 48.53s.

The women’s quarter-mile sprint saw Aliyah Abrams (GUY) winning in a scorching 52.16s ahead of Candice McLeod of Jamaica (52.28s) and Alexander Kineke of St. Vincent (55.04s).

Jamaican Rushell Clayton got a good warm up before her Diamond League appearance next week with a 55.25s meet record win in the women’s 400m hurdles. She made light work of second place Katrina Seymour of Bahamas (59.37s) and T&T’s Janeil Belille who was some distance behind in third with 1m 01s.

The battle between local stars Devaun Barrington and Anfernee Headecker brought fans to their feat in the men’s 800m final. Headecker, determined to turn the tables on Barrington who has beaten him in each of their last three meetings, ran the first 750m of the race hard to open a good enough gap between himself and the Barrington. However, as has been the case in the previous meets, Barrington exercised good sprint speed in the homestretch to overtake Headecker; registering a personal best time of 1m50s, while Headecker finished in 1m 52s.

Samuel Lynch was third with a time of 1m 55.13s.

India’s national record holder, Siddhanth Thingalaya, as expected, won the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.57s ahead of Ruebin Walters of T&T (13.98s) and Rhys Phillips of Barbados (14.45s). Speaking to the media after the race, Thingalaya noted that he loves it in Guyana because the country shares many aspects of India culture.

In the field, Chantoba Bright bounced back after losing to Ruth Sanmoogan in the National Athletics Championships last weekend, to win the long jump event with a meet record of 5.83m ahead of Sanmoogan 5.82m.

In the men’s 200m Winston George (GUY) won in 20.75s

ahead of Daniel Williams of Linden (21.10s) and Lionel Marks 21.20s.

T&T’s Kamaria Durant completed the sprint double after winning the 200m in 23.21s ahead of Reyare Thomas (T&T) 23.82s and Jasmine Abrams (GUY) who clocked 23.95s.