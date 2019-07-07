Ex-cop remanded to jail on CANU narcotics bust …other man granted $150,000 bail

The two persons including an ex-police detective who were nabbed by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday July 2, has been charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Ex-policeman, Khushyal Grant, 28, of No.2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested after ranks from CANU swooped down on his home on Tuesday morning. During the process, the house was searched and a large quantity of marijuana – 94.347 kilograms (208 lbs) was unearthed.

The man and his wife who is also an ex-cop were arrested. The woman was later freed.

According to information, CANU acting on information received and fueled by intelligence were able to make the bust.

Also on the same day following information, CANU journeyed to Nicolay Street, New Amsterdam and arrested Kerry Charles Grimmond, 34, at his home.

A search of the premises unearthed 140 grams of cannabis.

They were arrested and taken into custody and later charged.

They appeared in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh. Grant was remanded to jail while Grimmond was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. The matter is being prosecuted by CANU.