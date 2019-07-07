Despite rain police parade thrilled spectators

Despite an overcast sky and later, rainfall, the different contingents of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) showed up and put on the show expected of them and even surpassed expectations. The Route March was held in observance of the Force’s 180th anniversary. The participants assembled at the Tactical Services Drill Square, Eve Leary. At 15:45 hrs, the march began, headed by the police band.

The band was followed by the Tactical Services Unit, Presidential Guard, Inspectors, Traffic Ranks, General Duties, Lance Corporals, Corporals, Sergeants, Immigration, CID, Women’s Association, Sports, Scouts, Neighbourhood Police, Community Policing Group, Mounted Police, Canine and River Patrols.

The contingents then proceeded east into Young Street, south into Parade Street, east into Lamaha Street, south into Waterloo Street, west into Church Street, south into Avenue of the Republic, east into Brickdam, where the Minister of Public Security took the salute in front of the Ministry of Public Security.

The parade continued south into Chalmers Place, east into D’Urban Street, north into Vlissengen Road and finally east into D’Urban Park where the Commissioner of Police took his salute outside of the entrance.

Even though it rained, the ranks held their formation and marched briskly. Throughout the route, members of the public cheered. Not one officer was out of place. Each row moved as if it were the same person as arm went up and back at the same time.

When the command was called for ‘eyes right’ so that the salute could be taken, all heads turned right in a split second. Not a single unit turned after the one in front as Minister Ramjattan took his salute in front of the Ministry of Public Security.

It started to rain but the Ramjattan stood rigidly like a soldier until every rank passed by him.

The ranks seemed to be well rehearsed as they didn’t hesitate on a single command. On marching into D’Urban Park where Commissioner Leslie James took his salute flanked on both sides by his deputies and superintendents, the weather got the best of them as it rained yet again.

Not a single person batted an eye and the ranks once again repeated the routine, which they did with the minister. After every contingent had passed by, the officials dispersed and went to the centre of the park where the ranks were assembled. The crowd loudly cheered as ranks displayed their responsiveness to commands and some very technical routines.

They did their final pieces and then preparation for the concert, which began at17:00 hours.