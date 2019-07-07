Corruption in police force… More than two dozen ranks give statements to OPR

Just a few weeks ago, Berbice and the country were blown away by several disturbing allegations of corruption in the police operations in Berbice, Region Six. Several police ranks have given statements.

The allegations sparked a flurry of debates and attracted the attention of the Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan; President David Granger, the business community and the regional officials of Region Six.

Immediately after Kaieteur News broke the first story that whistleblowing ranks were calling for an independent probe, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) began investigating every allegation made in the first story and those that followed after.

Although it is not an independent body conducting the probe, as requested by the whistleblowers of the GPF and the regional officials in Region Six, the Minister of Public Security expressed his confidence in the entity to carry out the probe professionally and with accountability.

Since then more than two dozen policemen and women have gone forward to the OPR to provide statements detailing alleged corrupt practices executed by senior officials; a detective that was stationed at the Rose Hall Outpost; another detective that reportedly collected $1.4 M to execute Berbice’s 2019 best cop and several other ranks stationed in the ancient county.

At least two whistleblowing ranks, including of a senior officer, is still unsure if the OPR is reliable in conducting the probe.

One rank stated, “I don’t have a problem, personally, with any of the investigators at OPR. I am just worried that I gon be victimised if I go forward and give what I have to give because dem is still a part of the Force.

“Really and truly, we wanted persons who are not connected to the Force and government to investigate”.

He later told this publication that he is considering to go forward to the OPR with statements.

This publication was informed that there has been significant progress in gathering the details of many of the allegations made.

A circular was sent out by the OPR over a week ago to ranks throughout Berbice, the Regional Chairman of Region Six, Kaieteur News, Stabroek News and the Corentyne Chamber of Commerce to assist in any way with the investigation.

It is understood that based on what the whistle blowing ranks and other police officers have told the OPR thus far, “It is incriminating enough for actions to be taken”.

Meanwhile, the whistleblowing ranks have expressed outrage at the fact that the junior ranks accused of being in cahoots with criminals that wreaked havoc in Berbice are “still working like normal”.

The ranks believe that while these men are being investigated, they should not be allowed to work and execute duties as they normally would.

“The detective that they only move to Central Police Station still in plainclothes working as a detective and he still got the force firearm assigned to he. Is this man number went in ‘Kelly’ phone.

“He threaten the person with the gun and when it get tek way, the big man that get suspend mek he get it back. He use to tek payment fuh duck cases and still this man deh walking and working like everything bright and nice”, the whistleblower said.

He also said that two other ranks, one who reportedly accompanied the detective Lance Corporal to uplift $1 M from the now dead bandit, Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin, and another detective Constable who reportedly collected $1.4 M to execute a cop and also provided a false confession in a murder case is still at their respective stations performing duties as normal. They are of the belief that the ranks should not be stationed in Berbice on duty while the probe is ongoing.

It was nearly two weeks ago that the Crime Chief Lyndon Alves was suspended after the allegations.

Allegations are that a senior officer from the city ordered the release of a businessman for threatening and shooting off several rounds with his firearm in the presence of persons at Rosignol Village.

A Corporal attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station was ordered to give the businessman back his firearm.

A senior officer was also accused of collecting $120,000 from a rogue detective Lance Corporal to have him transferred back to Berbice from TSU.

In that matter, the detective was moved to TSU after he threatened his relative with the Force’s firearm.

He was brought back to Berbice after the money was paid and his firearm was issued back to him based on instructions from the suspended cop.

With regards to Alves, there was alleged interference in a case involving his daughter and a traffic matter.

The daughter, Grace Alves, was accused of fatally striking down a six-year-old boy at Tuschen two years ago. In that case, advice was given by the DPP to have an inquest done but it was left at a standstill.

Another allegation, which surfaced states that a businessman accused of raping a 14-year-old was reportedly not brought to justice because of intervention by a high-ranking officer.

Whistleblowing ranks had come forward in confidence to Kaieteur News and another newspaper to highlight the wrongdoings of senior and junior ranks within the Guyana Police Force.

While the GPF remained silent even as an investigation was ordered by the Public Security Minister, the hierarchy of the Force decided to accuse the media of damaging the image and integrity of the Force.

Senior Superintendant Michael Kingston is currently acting as the Crime Chief of the country while investigations continue and Alves remains suspended.