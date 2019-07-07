Burma Village: a once booming rice sector, now reduced to ruins

By Alex Wayne

If one were to reflect on the days when Burma Village was at its economic best, we would of course be reminiscing on a village caught up in the hustle and bustle of great economic activity.

One would be vividly remembering the blaring of horns as numerous trucks laden with paddy or the finished product (rice) sped up and down the busy Burma Access Road.

There was employment for almost everyone. The large contracted buses and trucks with giggling employees were enough evidence of this fact.

The main access roads were good then, flanked on both sides by great expanses of lush greenery (rice fields). Smoke was always billowing from the many chimneys of the rice producing factories at Burma, and the steady humming and clanking of machinery could be heard from great distances.

A huge magnet seemed to lure business officials from far and wide to Burma, always intent on sealing a manufacturer’s or producers’ deal of some sort that offered great revenue opportunities for such individuals, and naturally created employment for those that were e in need.

The boom of the rice industry at Burma in those days created immense revenue avenues for food, clothing and vegetable vendors plying their trade from even distant villages at this location. Burma was at its best.

As a youngster living in the nearby Calcutta Village, many other youths and I were able to get part-time jobs during the August holidays (when school was closed) either drying paddy or working as apprentices in the rice mills.

Large crowds always flocked this location, and Burma was on the lips of almost all Guyana as its economic rice production exploits spread far and wide.

To be sent on a trip to this location was quite a thrill, simply because it was quite a privilege to be returning to this once thriving location, which has now become a fusion of ruins and ‘rustic rice memories’.

Burma is a village that was up until the late 1980s a hive of economic activity, and one of Guyana’s richer agricultural and rice producing communities. Today, Burma is quite the opposite of what it was. The decline started before the Guyana Rice Milling & Marketing Authority (GRMMA) closed its operations there in late 2002.

Burma was once a vibrant rice-producing village on the Atlantic Ocean coast of Guyana, situated on East Coast Demerara, 65 km (40 mi) east of Georgetown.

The village is well known because it houses the Burma Rice Development Station, the only one of its kind in Guyana, where new varieties are tested for desirable traits.

Work has been carried out on the breeding of additional blast resistant varieties of ‘rustic’ type rice as well as aromatic and salt tolerant varieties.

Burma in days gone by

Burma has a reasonably attractive, but smaller rice producing entity called SAJ Rice Group Inc.

As dictated on their website page, SAJ Rice Group Inc. is a privately-owned rice company that has been operating in Guyana since 2006. It is argued that the company has become one of the country’s’ leading rice millers and wholesalers.

It specialises in rice manufacturing, processing, packaging, and exporting rice and its by-products. With over 30 years experience in this industry and the state-of-the-art facility, SAJ has the milling capacity to meet the urgent and bulk requirements of numerous clients.

The products are exported to Poland, Portugal, Netherlands, Haiti, Venezuela, Trinidad, Guadalupe, France, French Guiana, Germany, Panama and Colombia.

Their milling operation is situated in the midst of vast acreage of rice fields in the District of Mahaicony.

This complex houses a rice mill with the capacity to process 450 tons of grain each day, silos and storage bonds for over 40,000 tons of paddy.

The journey of Burma is quite an interesting one, from its economic stardom, to its present day ruins, and to tell us about it was former village councillor Morgan Allicock. He still resides in a section of the village that now appears like a shanty town.

“The boom of Burma in its rice producing days lasted until in the late 1990s. Burma was the location to which every rice farmer or agriculture-oriented individual came to do business of some sort. The booming rice-milling complex in those days was owned and controlled by Government, through GRMMA—the Guyana Rice Milling and Marketing Authority.

Many farmers travelled from miles to have their paddy fully processed at Burma and many were benefiting nicely. Persons working in supervisory positions in those days were given fancy houses to live in at no cost. They enjoyed free electricity and potable water from a well within the compound.

“Burma was like a town in those days. It was always alive and busy. We had excellent streets, good streetlights, a good school and all of that. Everyone who was in senior position in the rice complex was regarded as rich.

“They were driving vehicles provided by their employer, and living the life of royals. In those days, transportation was never an issue like today. You could have always hitched a ride on any vehicle going to or from Burma, but things have changed.

“Nowadays, if you tried to get a ride, the people face long like a sword fish and you would certainly regret you ever asked.

Burma was divided, as always, into two sections, these being the Burma Housing Scheme, which came under the mantle of the then Ministry of Housing; and the Government Scheme, as some called it which was really the high caliber in cluster of lavish houses that were given to top-notch employees.”

The fall of Burma

According to an account given by former GRDB Manager, Mr. Jagnarine Singh, the fall of the Burma Rice Mill was occasioned by the IMF-led Structural Adjustment Programme initiated before 1992 by then Finance Minister, Carl Greenidge.

Things got really bad resulting in many mills having to cease operations to sell out their machinery.

Eventually, the fortunes of the Burma Mill also declined drastically. It was however reportedly revived somewhat in 1993 by the PPP/C-led administration. Due, however, to the low prices being paid for paddy, intense competition, and other issues affected the rice industry in 1999; this mill was also closed in 2002.

That saw hundreds of employees being left without jobs. The fall of Burma was on the lips of maybe every Guyanese and its closure certainly rocked the community from every side and angle. A certain quiet betook the location.

As time went by vehicles ceased going to the area and the silos and other machinery soon became towering white horses. Many who invested found themselves in great debts, and many were forced to resort to alternative routes of existence.

There was this period of great sadness. Some even wept as they came to the complex to collect their last and final salaries. Food vendors were seen fuming since many now unemployed workers eluded them, making off without clearing large arrears for food and other items.

There was a certain eerie silence that descended on the rice mill when it was closed officially. And of course it tugged at the heart strings of those who had enjoyed the perks and luxuries of Burma when it was in its prime.

Some people remained in Burma, but they were forced to deal with setbacks. For instance, they were forced to buy generators since they were no longer getting electricity from the closed complex. Obtaining potable water also became a problem since the well in the Burma compound was no longer operational.

Luckily for Guyana, the Rice Research & Development Centre was taken over by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), and naturally this issue is still functioning today.

The Ruins of Burma

Today, Burma has become a fusion of dilapidated houses taken over by weeds and bush. Even the once spanking school there is in ruins. The access streets are impossible to traverse during rainfall, and once important buildings are left to rot and decay.

The popular administrative offices have fallen apart and the only section that seems to have just a speck of class is the area occupied by the SAJ Rice Complex.

Today, there are less than twenty households in Burma, and these all exist in a somewhat eerie silence their faces mirroring their anguish, every time they reminisce on what the village used to be.

Burma was once the very essence of economic and agricultural perfection. It was once the very pinnacle of social development and transcending sophistication, but today it bears not even the slightest resemblance to its former glory.

Contentment and Simplicity

The few residents remaining in Burma live there in humble simplicity, each accepting the fact that the community has fallen and learning to deal with it. There is not much ethnic variety at Burma but their indulgence and acceptance of each other’s culture is very touching.

I was very amazed at the contentment and simplicity of almost every resident at Burma. I was expecting bitter complaints but surprisingly there was actually none from the residents.

At Burma, the villagers seemed more intent on ‘fixing things’ in their village than on waiting on related authorities, or for miracles to happen. Chatting with three vendors operating small food stalls on the road corner, it was realised that these ladies were quite content with their ‘self-created professions’, since it afforded them an honest dollar.

I was well stirred up when I left that location but it was certainly worth the trip.

Join our report next Sunday when our reporter picks up his trekking shoes and heads to the arresting village of Cane Grove, in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.