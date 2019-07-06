YBG-NSBF National Playoffs This weekend’s semi-finalists decided

Following the final round of play in the under-14 and girls’ division on Thursday evening in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival, the semi-final fixtures for all the divisions have be set.

On Thursday, St. Stanislaus College (Saints) got a hard fought 25-21 victory over St. Rose’s High in their final under-14 group fixture. Daniel Bailey netted 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the winners.

Kwakwani remained unbeaten in the group with a close 25-22 triumph over the winless YBG cluster and President’s College thumped Marian Academy 30-7 to round off the under-14 group action.

In the girls’ division, Queen’s College got past Saints 23-6 with Naiomi Barkoye swooshing 16 points and collecting 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marian Academy handed Kwakwani girls their first loss of the entire tournament, a nail-biting 33-32 finish after double over-time.

The fixtures for today’s and tomorrow’s semi-finals are listed below.

Saturday, July 6th (U14 & Girls)

Game 1: Marian Academy vs Saints Stanislaus College- 4:30pm (GIRLS)

Game 2: Kwakwani Sec. vs Queens College- 5:30pm (GIRLS)

Game 3: President’s College vs Saints Stanislaus- 6:30pm (U14)

Sunday, July 7th (U18)

Game 1: President’s College vs Berbice High- 5:30pm

Game 2: Kwakwani Secondary vs NATI – 6:30pm

The Finals for the NSBF (U14, GIRLS & U18) are set for Saturday, July 13th.

The festival is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil and Bounty Ltd.