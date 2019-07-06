Scholarships for two Berbice NGSA top students

The government has signalled its intention to offer scholarships to the two Berbice students who topped the region at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations.

Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, visited Berbice` on Friday, and committed to providing assistance that will aid in their academic pursuits.

Pawan Etwaroo, of Cumberland Primary, and Chitra Ramdihal, of Cropper Primary, tied for the position. They both gained 520 marks and attained Queen’s College.

Eleven-year-old Etwaroo managed to persevere even though his family was faced with challenges leading up to his examinations.

Anand Etwaroo, who is currently unemployed, said he is very proud of his son’s accomplishment, and while he can’t afford to send him to the city, his son insists on remaining in the region to pursue his secondary education.

As such, the decision has been made by the family for Pawan to at

tend the Berbice High School in September.

Minister Sarabo-Halley said the government has recognised his achievement and congratulated him particularly considering the circumstances which currently exist for his family.

In light of his accomplishment and his desire to have a laptop, the minister gifted the lad a brand-new device.

“I have spoken to his parents and have a sense of what their current situation is, and my hope is that the government will be able to assist moving forward in Etwaroo’s continued education. He has chosen to stay at Berbice High School instead of going to Georgetown; once he remains focused, he will continue to do well here.”

She noted this is only the beginning for the aspiring medical doctor. Once his parents work out the logistics and other decisions, the government will ensure he has access to the resources necessary, she said.

At their Cumberland East Canje home, Pawan’s parents welcomed the assistance and commended the minister and her team for the visit and their commitment.