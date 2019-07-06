Sagga murder PI… Inspector testifies

Yesterday, a police inspector gave his testimony to the court in relation to his involvement in the investigation of the murder of Godfrey Scipio, known as “Sagga”. Scipio was shot dead on October 12, 2017.

The accused are Aubrey Bobb, Derwin Eastman and Jemison Williams.

Bobb was the first person to be charged with Scipio’s murder. He subsequently implicated former Police Corporal Derwin Eastman and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams. They are currently on remand for the capital offence.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) is currently being conducted by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Bobb was committed to stand a High Court trial February last, for the murder by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after she found sufficient evidence against him for a conviction in relation to the matter.

The three men were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on October 12, 2017, at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, they murdered Scipio.

According to reports, Bobb alleged that Eastman is the mastermind behind Saga’s murder, since he allegedly provided the weapon.

It was reported that Scipio, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was shot in the chest as he was leaving a city hotel. He succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.

Police had reported that Bobb was nabbed at his William Street, Kitty, Georgetown home which is located a few buildings from where the killing occurred. Kaieteur News understands that CCTV footage of the attack helped investigators to identify and track him down.

Reports are that the murder accused told detectives that he was in the area, and saw Scipio, who was wearing a gold chain, enter the hotel. At the time, Bobb claimed he was armed with an ice-pick, but later decided that a gun would be more effective.

It was also reported that when Scipio exited the hotel, the murder accused relieved the businessman of a gold chain and shot him.

Scipio had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery.