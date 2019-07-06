RFA-GBTI Annual U13 Finals on today

The Rupununi Football Association (RFA) in partnership with the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) will host the finals of the U13 Championship today at the St. Ignatius Ground, Lethem from 14:00hrs.

The annual tournament, which began on June 29, saw the participation of 18 clubs from the five sub-districts by the end of the preliminary rounds, which is scheduled for today at 16:00hrs

– Central (5), East Central (5), North (4), Deep South (2) and South Central (2).

Competing in the finals will be eight clubs, winner and runner-up respectively from Central, East

Central and North sub-districts with one club each from Deep South and South Central sub-district. To date, Basic FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC will represent North Rupununi, while

Tabatinga FC and Gladiators FC will represent Central District; defending champions Guyana

Rush Saints FC was knocked out of the tournament.

The other three districts scheduled to complete their preliminary round today at the following venues are: East Central leg at the Yupukari Sports Ground, South leg at the Aishalton Sports

Ground and the South Central leg at Shulinab Sports Ground.This is the third year of the tournament, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles and the development of young talent for national selection. “GBTI has been a good corporate citizen and has been supporting football development at various levels including the seniors and U23. The

RFA welcomes this partnership towards the development of football in the region and Guyana at large,” said Rayan Farias, RFA’s president.