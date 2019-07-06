Policeman hauled before court for child support

Police Constable Ellery Mason was on Thursday hauled before a city magistrate after an arrest warrant was issued for him in relation to outstanding payments of child support monies.

He was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was made to answer as to why he did not pay his child support fee. He owes $44,300 in child support fees.

Mason in his response stated, “I did not know that I had to pay child support because I was never served with any child support documents. I only learnt about this last month but I have some financial problems and that is why I still haven’t paid it.”

The defendant then told the court that he can only pay $20,000 from the total owed. Therefore he was instructed to pay that sum before he can be released from custody.

Magistrate McLennan then ordered that Mason is to complete the full payment on or before July 17, 2019.

After he raised concerns about difficulties to travel to Georgetown for further payments the matter was transferred to his district at Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.