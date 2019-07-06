Police visit Berbice accident victims

Latest update July 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Officer-in-Charge of the #3 Sub-Division in ‘B’ Division, Superintendent Mahendra Singh, accompanied by Assistant Superintendent Elton Davidson, Corporal Beniah Reynolds, Constable Rhonda Samuels and Pastor Thom, visited two victims of the recent accident which occurred on June 30, last.
Vishnu and Ramdat Persaud are currently warded at the Fort Wellington Hospital.
“The team reminded the men to be aware and alert when using the road and to exercise better judgment when driving.
Both men were thankful for the visit, which was intended to show that the police are not only about enforcing laws but also considerate of those injured in traffic accidents or affected by serious crimes,” the police said in a statement.
