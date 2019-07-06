“Meh blood pressure gon raise in jail” -boat captain tells court

“I am a diabetic; I won’t make it in jail. I would dead. I can’t be kept in close places. Me blood pressure gon raise,” a defendant explained to the court as he stood in the prisoners dock after admitting to an offence.

Joseph Allen, 64, father of five and a certified boat captain, of Lot 3 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Allen was slapped with two charges. He was yesterday brought before the courts, where he was made to answer to the charges.

The charges read that on July 2, last, at Mabaruma Police Station he had in his possession 11 nine mm ammunition, and a nine mm handgun.

Chief Magistrate McLennan read the charges to the defendant, and without any delay he pleaded guilty to both charges. He also offered to give a detailed explanation why he had the gun and ammunition in his possession.

Allen said, “I use to wuk on a ship for 10 months. While working there I find a gun in the cabin in a box. I decided to keep the gun but I didn’t know if it was license or unlicensed. After a period of time I left the job because I wasn’t being paid for over six months.”

The defendant added, “Mr. Hudson [who the court learnt was his boss] called me and tell me to bring the gun to Mabaruma. When I arrive the police search me and carried me to the station. When I tried to call Mr. Hudson he didn’t answer his phone.”

After the defendant’s explanation Police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, then told the court that on the day in question, about 13:00hrs a police constable arrested the defendant on an allegation of simple larceny.

While at the police station a search was conducted on the defendant and his belongings. The defendant’s shoulder bag contained a black nine mm handgun and 11 nine mm rounds of ammunition.

The defendant was then told of the allegation and he was cautioned. The defendant also admitted to both of the offences put to him while in police custody.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels who made a plea in mitigation.

Allen was handed a two year’s suspended sentence on each of the charges and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine on each of the charges by Chief Magistrate McLennan.